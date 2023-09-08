BioAdaptives, Inc. Announces the Spin-off Its LiveStock Impact Division as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc., Focusing on New Product Development and Global Marketing of Animal Health Supplement Products and Botanical Drugs

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the spin- off of its LiveStock Impact Division as a wholly owned subsidiary. The new company, LiveStock Impact, Inc., will pursue additional initiatives and alliances while continuing to develop and market natural supplements for performance animals and pets. Further, LiveStock Impact, Inc. will expand its activities globally for veterinary supplements.

The following have been appointed as LiveStock Impact, Inc. Management and Directors:

Edward Jacobs, M.D. CEO and Director of BioAdaptives, Inc. – its Board Chairman

Robert Ellis, President and Director of BioAdaptives, Inc. – its President and Director

Charles Townsend, COO of BioAdaptives, Inc. – its COO and Director

Robert W. Ellis, newly appointed President of LiveStock Impact, Inc., comments, “The spin-off creation of LiveStock Impact, Inc is occurring at an ideal time when we anticipate more rapid growth of global animal product sales. We are responding to a real demand for new, cost-effective natural supplement formulas to meet the demand of veterinary patients.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans and Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 10,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About LiveStock Impact, Inc.

Livestock Impact, Inc. will continue with the development and distribution of health and wellness products unique for animals. Presently, products for canine and equine users provide for improved appearance and general health as well as rejuvenating the animal for overall performance. The new company will continue its efforts began as an operating division of BioAdaptives, Inc., but, as a wholly owned subsidiary, will gain the corporate independence to explore new alliances, develop new markets and products, and consider new and unique solutions for growth and expansion. The new Company will continue to rely upon past science and nutrition advisors to assist in product and formulation decisions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com