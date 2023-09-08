Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,072 in the last 365 days.

Katapult to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, announced that Orlando Zayas, CEO, and Nancy Walsh, CFO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Orlando Zayas and Nancy Walsh will host a presentation and Q&A session at 11:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://ir.katapultholdings.com/).

About Katapult
Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, mobile app featuring Katapult PayTM, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

Contact
Jennifer Kull
VP of Investor Relations
ir@katapult.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Katapult to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more