NMD Pharma to host a Satellite Symposium* and present new clinical data at the 148th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association

NMD Pharma to host a satellite symposium* at the conference to examine the effects of neuromuscular diseases on neuromuscular junction transmission, reviewing current clinical evidence and exploring the therapeutic potential of CIC-1 inhibitors

New data will be presented in a poster presentation from a Phase I/IIa Proof-of-Concept clinical trial of NMD670 in patients with myasthenia gravis

Aarhus, Denmark, 8 September 2023 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class, small molecule ClC-1 inhibitors for neuromuscular disorders, today announces that it will be hosting a satellite symposium and presenting new data from a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of NMD670 in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) at the conference.

The 148th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association is taking place from 9-12 September, Philadelphia, US. The satellite symposium,* entitled “The role of neuromuscular transmission failure and CIC-1 inhibition as a novel therapeutic approach across neuromuscular diseases; positive proof of mechanism in patients with myasthenia gravis,” will be held in Franklin Hall 1 on the fourth floor of the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, 10 September, from 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm. It is designed to provide expert insight into the treatment landscape for patients and to explore likely developments in treatment over the coming years.

This session will feature W. David Arnold, MD Executive Director of the NextGen Precision Health Initiative at the University of Missouri, Thomas Holm Pedersen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, and Jorge Quiroz, Chief Medical Officer of NMD Pharma. Together they will discuss newly generated evidence of pre-synaptic and post-synaptic neuromuscular diseases having neuromuscular junction (NMJ) transmission deficits, preclinical in vitro and in vivo evidence of chloride channel (CIC-1) inhibition correcting NMJ deficits observed in different animal models of neuromuscular diseases and the proof of mechanism positive results of a first-in-class CIC-1 inhibitor clinically investigated in patients with MG. A corresponding Q&A will follow the discussion period.

NMD Pharma will be also presenting new clinical data from the Phase I/IIa trial of NMD670 in patients with MG in a poster presentation at the conference, which follows the announcement of positive topline data from the trial in October 2022. The poster, number M299, will be available to view in Franklin Hall B on Monday, 11 September from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm, with the poster presentation taking place between 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm.

Jorge A. Quiroz MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer at NMD Pharma commented, “I look forward to attending the ANA Annual Meeting and sharing our new data from our lead clinical development program in myasthenia gravis. NMD Pharma is also hosting a satellite symposium, and the team and I are looking forward to having valuable interactions with leading physicians and academics, as we expand our clinical development programs both in Europe and in North America.”

*This event is not sponsored or programmed by the American Neurological Association.

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S, is a private biotech company leading in the development of novel first-in-class therapies for severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was incorporated as a spin-off from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2015 and was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. NMD Pharma received initial seed financing in 2016 and have since raised ~€80 million from investors including Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, Roche Venture Fund, and Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at http://www.nmdpharma.com/.