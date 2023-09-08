Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Joins the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting

Wed. 06 of September of 2023, 18:18h

Upon the invitation of H.E. Arifin Tasrif, the Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Timor-Leste's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MPRM) participated as an observer in the 41st ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Energy (AMEM). The intensive two-day event, was held in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. The Timor-Leste delegation was also honored to be part of the concurrent 2023 ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF) that ran until August 26th, 2023.

This participation comes after Timor-Leste was admitted in principle as the 11th member of ASEAN and granted observer status at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia in 2022. The AMEM aims for intensive cooperation in developing energy resources in the ASEAN region and attracting private sector participation and investment.

Over the course of the two days, the 41st AMEM and associated meetings (including AMEM+3, the 17th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting (EAS EMM), CEO and IOs Dialogue, and bilateral meetings) covered a wide range of crucial issues shaping the region's evolving energy landscape. Topics ranged from the collective aspiration towards carbon neutrality and the viability of nuclear energy to the necessity of private sector participation and investments in the energy sector.

In his address, Minister Francisco da Costa Monteiro emphasized the importance of collective action in shaping a sustainable and resilient energy future. His remarks resonated with the core objectives of the AMEM, thus marking Timor-Leste's commitment to be an integral part of regional and global dialogues affecting the energy sector.

Timor-Leste's active participation as an observer signifies an important step for the country in aligning its national energy policies with broader regional goals, and in leveraging the opportunities that come with closer cooperation within the ASEAN framework.