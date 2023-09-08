Emulsion Polymers Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 42 billion by 2027, Rising at a 6.4% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Emulsification and polymerization of monomers like butadiene and styrene, as well as certain co-monomers like vinyl acetate, form emulsion polymers.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for emulsion polymers was estimated to have acquired US$ 22.73 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to register a 6.4% CAG R from 2019 to 2027 and by 2027 the market is likely to gain US$ 42 billion.



Emulsion polymers are utilized in the production of paints and coatings to enhance self-heating, heat sensitivity, and color quality. Emulsion polymers are widely used by manufacturers to enhance the quality of their goods in response to the need for high-quality paints.

Global Emulsion Polymers Market: Key Players

Companies are actively concentrating on producing emulsion polymers with a variety of end applications and diversifying their product offerings. New entrants will use developing bio-based emulsion polymers as a crucial approach to overcome the obstacles of a highly competitive market environment.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global emulsion polymers market:

Synthomer plc

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Trinseo S.A.

Key developments in the global market for emulsion polymers market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Synthomer PLC 2021 The adhesives resins division of Eastman Chemical was purchased by Synthomer PLC for USD $1 billion.

The acquisition was made in order to broaden the global reach of the company's goods and services as well as its product range, which now includes polyolefin polymers, pure monomer resins as well as dispersions, oleochemical product lines and fatty acid-based resins.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for emulsion polymers has been driven by the high demand from the paints and coatings sector.

Emulsion polymers are used in the production of many different kinds of paints, including automotive OEMs, refinish paints, as well as coatings for the construction industry, such as ornamental and architectural coatings.

The market is also predicted to expand as a result of the sharp increase in demand for removable as well as permanent adhesives.

The consumer products sector, which includes apparel, packaging, and home furnishings, heavily relies on adhesives.

The market for these things has been boosted by rising disposable incomes, which has also raised the need for adhesives.

This has given the market for emulsion polymers a substantial boost.

Market Trends for Emulsion Polymers

A sizable portion of the global market for emulsion polymers is made up of acrylics. Acrylics constituted a sizeable portion of the global industry in 2018. The key reason influencing acrylic usage worldwide has been acrylics' capacity to give paints the ability to dry quickly.

Consumer interest in acrylic paints has also increased due to the improved quality, good water resistance, endurance, and adherence that these paints provide.

With the help of these factors, the acrylics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% from 2019 to 2027, creating a market potential of more than US$21 billion. New product categories are anticipated to enter the market as a result of advancements in acrylic emulsions, such as the release of water-based acrylic emulsion polymer goods, creating previously unheard-of demand and potential. These paints will be able to bond with overprint varnishes and water-based inks.



Emulsion Polymers Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the emulsion polymer market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific has maintained a dominating position in the market for emulsion polymers with the assistance of rising nations like China and India. It is anticipated that the development and construction activities in these emerging nations would significantly increase the regional revenues of this industry. There will certainly be a huge need for emulsion polymers due to the growing demand for adhesives. The Asia Pacific emulsion polymers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5% between 2019 and 2027.

Acrylics, a byproduct of emulsion polymers, are widely used throughout Asia and the Pacific. The massive acceptance of acrylics has been largely attributed to the amazing demand for paints and coatings.

Some of the major emulsion polymer manufacturers in the world are based in the Asia Pacific area, including China Petrochemical Corporation, DIC Corporation, KCC Corporation, and others. These companies spend in research and development initiatives to create new goods and technology. This is further projected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific emulsion polymer market.





Global Emulsion Polymers Market Segmentation

Product

Acrylics

Styrene-butadiene latex

Vinyl acetate polymers

Polyurethane

Others (Silicone, Hybrid Epoxy, etc.)

End-User

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Adhesives

Textiles & Non-woven

Others (Leather, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

