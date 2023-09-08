Food Ingredients Market Rising Trends, Demands and Business Outlook 2022-2031

Food Ingredients Market

The increase in demand for functional ingredients is fueling the growth of the food ingredients industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Food Ingredients Industry is estimated to generate $270.2 billion in 2021 and $475.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand for packaged and processed food, an upsurge in the demand for natural food colors from various end-use industries, including food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & poultry, and seafood, rise in consumers' need for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population, an increase in the demand for functional ingredients, and a rise in disposable income of consumers fuel the growth of the global food ingredients market. However, regulatory guidelines by government to regulate food ingredients hinder the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations, a rise in the trend of healthy eating, economic growth, and others present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Players operating in the global food ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated (TIC Gums, Inc), Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Südzucker Group (BENEO), Tate and Lyle PLC, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Givaudan International S.A. (Naturex S.A.), Palsgaard A/S, Univar, Inc., Corbion NV, Huber Corporation(CP Kelco U.S., Inc.), Kao Corporation, Nexira SAS, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, ATP Group, Novozymes, Aromata Group S.r.L (Fiorio Colori S.p.A), Kalsec, Inc., Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

The report analyzes these key players of the global food ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein micro gels, pea protein micro gels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies assist producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the growth of the emulsifier market. Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global food ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing global population which is fueling the demand for food products, which in turn, is increasing the demand and sales of food ingredients. However, the animal feed segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2031, owing to the increased demand from the animal feed industry for the production of feed binders and other products.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global food ingredients market and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth through 2031, due to the increasing growth of the food and beverages industry and rising demand for organic food ingredients in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific. However, the market in North America and grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the population and the increasing demand for food ingredients to maintain the production of food, beverages, and nutraceuticals in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of type, the sweetener segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of revenue, during the food ingredients market forecast period.

According to the food ingredients market analysis, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the food ingredients industry from 2022 to 2031.

According to the food ingredients market trends, on the basis of the country in North America, the U.S. was the largest market for food ingredients in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

