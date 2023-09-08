NephroDI Therapeutics Announces Four New Leadership Team Appointments, Including Dr. Jeff Sands as Chief Medical Officer

NephroDI Therapeutics

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NephroDI Therapeutics (NephroDI), a pharmaceutical company focusing on concentration disorders of the kidney, is thrilled to announce the appointment of four key members of its executive team.

Jeff M. Sands, MD, a NephroDI co-founder, has been appointed the organization’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sands’ research focuses on the molecular physiology of the kidney, the urine concentrating mechanism, and the translation of these basic research findings into novel therapies for Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus (NDI).

Numerous national and international awards (including the American Society of Nephrology’s Homer W. Smith Award), chair/leadership roles, and more than 175 peer-reviewed manuscripts highlight his more than 35-year career in renal research and nephrology patient care. Dr. Sands will leverage his comprehensive knowledge of NDI physiology and patient experience to help develop NephroDI’s asset, NDI-5001, a potential therapy for X-linked congenital NDI.

Additionally, NephroDI welcomes to their leadership team Janet Klein, PhD as Director of Biology, Dennis “Mike” Rose as the VP of Operations, and Josh Knackert as Director of Scientific Operations.

Janet will draw upon over 30 years experience, including over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts on urea transporters and urine concentrating defects. She is a co-founder of NephroDI and will manage the research and development efforts for the organization.

Mike will build upon thirty-two years of successful enterprise program and project leadership experience in the healthcare industry to lead enterprise operations. Josh brings to bear experiences as a life science researcher, biotech consultant, and lifelong congenital NDI patient to his work overseeing the enterprise scientific and clinical strategies.

"With these four phenomenal appointments, NephroDI continues to establish the medical, scientific, and operational foundations essential to develop our potential NDI therapy," said Rachael Hagan, CEO of NephroDI. "Dr. Sands represents one of the preeminent minds in kidney concentration and NDI. The organization could not hope for a more ideal Chief Medical Officer.”

"I am honored by the opportunity to transition this potential therapy into the clinic, with potentially meaningful impacts for NDI patients and their families,” said Dr. Sands. “I am excited to continue my rewarding research and clinical work on NDI in the unique and immensely important role as NephroDI’s Chief Medical Officer.”

About NephroDI Therapeutics

NephroDI Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing and commercializing a class of novel kidney-targeted AMPK activators which showed promise in modulating urine concentration function in the kidney. The company’s lead program is NDI-5001, a preclinical-stage small molecule being developed for the treatment of NDI. For more information, please visit the company website at www.nephrodi.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” concerning the development of NephroDI Therapeutics’ products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. NephroDI Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.