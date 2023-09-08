Flexible Packaging Market Size Worth USD 651.0 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 4.9% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The rise in applications in primary packaging due to the rapid growth of the retail sector is a major global flexible packaging market driver.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global flexible packaging market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031 . As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 651.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for flexible packaging is expected to close at US$ 443.7 billion.



The usage of flexible packaging not only enhances the look of the product but also provides a barrier against moisture and air, which helps to extend the shelf life of products. Flexible packaging offers convenience features such as resealable zippers, spouts, and easy-open seals, making it popular among consumers who value convenience and ease of use.

Competitive Landscape

The global flexible packaging market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global flexible packaging market report:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Winpak Ltd.

ProAmpac LLC

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Schur Flexibles Group



Key Developments in the Flexible Packaging Market

In 2020, Amcor introduced a new recyclable high-barrier flexible packaging solution called AmLite Ultra Recyclable. This innovation is designed to address the demand for sustainable packaging in the food and beverage industry.

Sealed Air has been focusing on sustainability efforts, including the launch of its "Pack Promise" program, which aims to eliminate waste and ensure a more circular economy in the packaging industry.

has been focusing on sustainability efforts, including the launch of its "Pack Promise" program, which aims to eliminate waste and ensure a more circular economy in the packaging industry. Berry Global has been expanding its sustainable packaging portfolio. In 2021, the company launched a line of monomaterial, recyclable packaging solutions under the name Recycle Ready.

Global has been expanding its sustainable packaging portfolio. In 2021, the company launched a line of monomaterial, recyclable packaging solutions under the name Recycle Ready. Mondi has been actively working on sustainable packaging solutions and in 2020 introduced the "paper where possible, plastic when useful" approach, emphasizing the importance of responsible packaging choices.

has been actively working on sustainable packaging solutions and in 2020 introduced the "paper where possible, plastic when useful" approach, emphasizing the importance of responsible packaging choices. Sonoco has been investing in research and development to create innovative sustainable packaging solutions. They have launched products like EnviroSense™, which focuses on reducing environmental impact.



Flexible packaging is lightweight and requires less material compared to rigid alternatives, reducing transportation costs and environmental impact. Many flexible packaging materials are recyclable and contribute to sustainability efforts.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are increasingly using flexible packaging for drug delivery systems, unit-dose packaging, and child-resistant solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the flexible packaging market was valued at US$ 423.2 billion

By material, the plastic segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the pouches segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the food segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing product innovation in flexible packaging includes the development of materials with enhanced barrier properties, improved printing techniques, and advanced resealable closures, meeting the evolving needs of different industries.

The development of eco-friendly and recyclable materials, such as biodegradable films and bio-based plastics, is driving sustainability in flexible packaging and attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

Flexible Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the flexible packaging market the growing emphasis on sustainability and a growing preference for flexible packaging in various industries drives the market demand in the region. Flexible packaging with recyclable or biodegradable materials is gaining popularity in the United States and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the flexible packaging industry. Rising disposable incomes and urbanization have increased the demand for packaged goods, boosting the flexible packaging market.

Flexible Packaging Market – Key Segments

Product

Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Tubes

Liners

Sachets & Stick Packs

Labels

Tapes

Films & Wraps Wrapping & Lamination Lidding Films



Material

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide (PA) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Bioplastics PLA PHA Starch-Based Plastic Cellulose Fibers Other plastics

Paper Virgin Paper Recycled Paper

Metal

Inorganic Oxides

Adhesives & Coatings

Others (fabrics, non-wood pulp, etc.)



End-use

Food

Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care

Building & Construction

Automotive

Chemical & Lubricants

Other Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





