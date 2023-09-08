NOUHAUS Makes its Grand Entrance to Europe Exhibiting at the Fall Maison & Objet 2023

SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is said that life curation living company, NOUHAUS will be taking part in the Fall Maison & Objet 2023, the largest French home accessories fair held at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Parc des Expositions. In fact, it is Nouhaus' first showcase in the European exhibition, embarking its first significant entrance to the European market.





Previously, Nouhaus has exhibited in 'Seoul Living Design Fair', 'Seoul Design' and many other Korean exhibitions and grasped many attentions for its remarkable design by collaborating with different lifestyle brands and artists and displaying the brand and the products with exceptional ideas and innovative technologies.

As another milestone, Nouhaus showcases a cutting-edge, unprecedented exhibition in Paris. Just like watching a show, visitors will be sitting on the Nouhaus chair and be entirely immersed into the experience. Under the theme, Circus of the LUNA, which refers to invitation to a show conducted by LUNA, people can experience the LUNA 4D recliner massage chair along with the massage, music, and scent of the LUNA.

LUNA is a massage chair launched in January by NOUHAUS after 3 years of development, presenting artistic relaxation. It has won the renowned global design award, RedDot Design Award 2022 and K Design Award 2023, which prove as a acceptance in the global market for notable design. Inspired by the moon, the smooth curve line completes the ergonomic design. Also the low-noise 3D massage offers a serene comfort as if relaxing in the mother nature. In addition to its distinct 4D technology, the color varies in 5 different shades including luna yellow, elder white, mellow sand, dark caramel and aqua blue to match with personal tastes and space.

Yet, Maison & Objet is a major exhibition in Paris determing the present day and the future of interior design since 1995. In this season, 2,528 brands and artists are scattered all around the Parc des Expositions, sectored into 7 distinct groups. Amongst the sectors, all visitors are welcomed to see Nouhaus located in J81, Hall 6 where all iconic, unique and modern designs are.

Manager at Nouhaus commented, "We believe participating in the Maison and Objet is a great opportunity to present our brand and products to the regular customers and global partners in the European market." She continued, "Our aim is to become a global leader in the domestic and international furniture market, altering entirely new paradigm with Nouhaus' sensuous design and innovative technology."

Media Contact

Company: NOUHAUS

Contact: Taek KIM

Email: sk.shim@nouhaus.co.kr

Website: http://nouhausglobal.com/

SOURCE: NOUHAUS