Global Haptic Technology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Haptic Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s "Haptic Technology Global Market Report 2023" provides complete market insights. It predicts a $14.85 billion market size by 2027, with an 11.3% CAGR.
Consumer electronics adoption fuels haptic technology market growth. North America leads in market share, with key players: Samsung Electronics, Meta Platforms, Texas Instruments, TDK, ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology.
Haptic Technology Market Segments
• Components: Solution, Software
• Device Types: Active Haptics, Passive Haptics
• Feedback Types: Tactile, Force
• Touch Screen Technologies: Capacitive, Resistive, Other
• Applications: Consumer Electronics, Gaming, Healthcare, Robotics, Education, Research, Others
• Geographic regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
Haptic technology conveys touch sensations for users to feel in virtual or remote environments.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Haptic Technology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Haptic Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Haptic Technology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
