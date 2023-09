Industrial Motors Market Soars with a 3.5% CAGR Towards US$ 917.3 million by 2032

FMI Logo

The United States is set to dominate the industrial motors market in the next decade, driven by increased activity in shale reserves and oil & gas projects.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for industrial motors is expected to grow steadily at an average annual rate of 3.5%. This growth is anticipated to push the market's total worth up to US$ 917.3 million by the year 2032.Industrial motors are electric motors that use electricity to create movement. They're like the engines of big machines in factories and industries. Most of these motors run on a type of electricity called alternating current (AC), which comes from generators and power grids. But some of them can also work with direct current (DC) electricity.These motors can run on batteries. AC and DC industrial motors are really important in many industries because they're great at powering machines, tools, pumps, big fans, rolling machines, turbines, compressors, and other stuff. Lately, companies in the industrial motor business have also come up with something cool called universal motors. These motors can work with both AC and DC power sources.Explore the Booming Industrial Motors Market with Our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5117 Various government organizations around the world, like the European Water Association in Europe, the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States, and the India Water Works Association in India, are actively working on creating rules and regulations related to water projects, specifically for managing how we dispose of or reuse water.In the United States, there are strict rules set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that require industries to clean up their wastewater before getting rid of it. They have specific limits on how much pollution is allowed. The government also has tough regulations for projects that involve water, like generating power or treating wastewater. These rules aim to protect our environment. These projects are expected to boost the market for industrial motors from 2022 to 2032.Key Takeaways from the Industrial Motors Market Report:The AC Motors category is anticipated to bring in more than US$ 196.4 million in revenue from 2022 to 2032By 2032, we're looking at a projected value of US$ 166.7 million for industrial motors in China.The United States market is on track to cross the US$ 167.2 million mark by 2032, according to a recent study.By 2032, Europe is expected to have the largest share of the global market, accounting for around 28.7%Leading Key Players in the Industrial Motors Market:General Electric Rotronic AGHitachi Ltd.Nidec CorporationWEG SASiemens AGABB Ltd.Regal Rexnord CorporationToshiba CorporationHyosung CorporationBonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.Kirloskar Electric CompanyHyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.Menzel Elektromotoren GmbHPurchase Now and Seize this Opportunity for a Detailed Industrial Motors Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5117 Industrial Motors Market Segmentation:By Power Output:1 to 5 MW5 to 10 MW10 to 15 MW15 to 20 MW20 to 25 MWBy Product Type:AC MotorsInduction MotorSynchronous MotorDC MotorsBrushed DCBrushless DCBy End Use:Oil & GasEnergyMiningCementMetal and SteelPulp and PaperChemicalWater and WastewaterMarineBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia PacificMiddle East and AfricaAuthor By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Industrial Automation Domain: Industrial Robotic Motors Market Growth - Industrial Robotic Motors Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasting US$ 2.7 Billion by 2029Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Market Size- The Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps market share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Billion in 2032. The growing worldwide industrialization has been increasing the demand for the industrial pump.Low Voltage Motor Market Share- The Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps market share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Billion in 2032. The growing worldwide industrialization has been increasing the demand for the industrial pump.