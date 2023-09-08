Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Achieve USD 23.90 billion by 2030, Fueled by a CAGR of 9.86% : Says AMR

Molecular Diagnostics Market Share 2023

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐏𝐂𝐑), 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐲, 𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐀𝐓), 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎." According to the report, the global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 23.90 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hologic Corporation

• Grifols

• Danaher Corporation, S.A.

• Agilent Inc.

• Dickinson and Company

• BioMérieux SA

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• Surge in Covid-19 cases led to a steep incline in demand for real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to detect COVID-19, thereby impacting the global molecular diagnostics market positively.

• This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new molecular diagnostics techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, surge in adoption of the molecular diagnostics in the emerging economies is projected to offer numerous opportunities in the industry.

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on product type, the reagents segment accounted for more than half of the global molecular diagnostics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.16% throughout the forecast period. Advancement in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, increase in demand for reagents, and surge in adoption of point-of-care testing drive the segment growth.

Based on application, the infectious diseases segment held nearly half of the global molecular diagnostics market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, due to the growing incidence of infectious diseases such as SARS-COV-19. The genetic testing segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.31% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases among individuals across the world.

Based on region, North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global molecular diagnostics market, due to the presence of large number of key players across the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.78% by 2030, owing to higher adoption & increased use of molecular diagnostics, rapidly growing geriatric population, and rise in the incidence of infectious diseases across the province.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the molecular diagnostics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing molecular diagnostics market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the molecular diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global molecular diagnostics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

