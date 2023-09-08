Energy Efficient Glass Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023

Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s "Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023" offers complete market insights. It predicts a $34.69 billion market size by 2027, with a 4.3% CAGR.

The energy efficient glass market expands due to construction growth. North America leads in market share, with major players: Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries, AGC, Corning, DuPont, NSG, Sisecam, Guardian Industries.

Energy Efficient Glass Market Segments

• Types: Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Other Varieties

• Coatings: Soft Coat, Hard Coat

• Glazing: Triple Glazing, Double Glazing, Single Glazing

• End-User Industries: Construction, Automotive, Solar Panels, Others

• Geographic regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Energy-efficient glass, treated with metal oxides, reduces heat absorption, cutting energy costs and carbon footprint in construction.

