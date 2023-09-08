Press release – No. 11 / 2023

SAVE THE DATE: Zealand Pharma to host Obesity R&D Event in London on December 5, 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 8, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will host an Obesity R&D Event in London on December 5, 2023 with management and external scientific experts in obesity.

“The growing prevalence of people living with obesity and associated comorbidities represents one of the biggest challenges for healthcare systems globally. At Zealand, our robust and differentiated pipeline of drug candidates may help shape the future management of obesity”, said Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma.

“At our December 5th Obesity R&D day we look very much forward to sharing more context on the scientific rationale and clinical potential of our product candidates together with key experts in the field”.

Further details on time and venue, logistics around registration for investors and analysts who wish to participate in person, as well as external scientific experts presenting, will be shared in the coming weeks.

Live webcast will be available under the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Further information/contacts