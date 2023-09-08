Arrest Made in a 2012 Homicide: 2000 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, October 31, 2012, in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:48 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been in the rear alley of the 300 block of V Street, Northeast, when he was shot multiple times by the suspect. The victim then ran through the alley, ran across 4th Street, and collapsed in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Northeast, where he was located.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Weathers of Suitland, MD.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31-year-old Deangelo Opey, of Northwest, DC, has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###