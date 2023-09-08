Second Arrest Made in a 2020 Homicide: 800 Block of 51st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been charged in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:05 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Barron Goodwin, of Southeast, DC.

On September 28, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court indictment and a subsequent booking order, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit charged a 23-year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Aaron Adgerson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

