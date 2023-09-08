Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,077 in the last 365 days.

Second Arrest Made in a 2020 Homicide: 800 Block of 51st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been charged in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:05 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 60-year-old Barron Goodwin, of Southeast, DC.

 

On September 28, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court indictment and a subsequent booking order, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit charged a 23-year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Aaron Adgerson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

 

You just read:

Second Arrest Made in a 2020 Homicide: 800 Block of 51st Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more