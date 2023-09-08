Arrest Made in a 2017 First Degree Sexual Abuse and Second Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Second Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was unconscious, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 50-year-old Baltazar Gutierrez-Carrillo, of Phillipsburg, PA, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Second Degree Sexual Abuse.

###