Arrest Made in a 2013 First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Gun) Offense: 4400 block of Gault Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2013, in the 4400 block of Gault Place, Northeast.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and forced the victim to the rear of the location. The suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 35-year-old Samuel Peaks, of Bowie, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Gun).

