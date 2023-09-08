Laser Therapy Devices Market Revenue to Cross USD 5.7 Billion by 2031 | Alma Lasers, meditech international, Biolase,

Laser Therapy Devices Market Size 2030

The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Laser Therapy Devices Market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The diode lasers occupied a major share in Laser Therapy Devices Market Share and is expected to lead the product segment during the forecast period.

The specialty clinics segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11227

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of hospitals were restructured to escalate hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Non-essential surgical procedures were mostly postponed, which impacted the global laser therapy devices market negatively.

Also, sudden sharp cut in the monthly income of individuals affected the market growth. However, the industry has now got back on track.

The global laser therapy devices market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Allied Market Research Reports has analyzed global Laser Therapy Devices Market from six perspectives: Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region.

Type of Laser:

Gas Lasers: These lasers use a gas medium, such as CO2 or argon, to produce laser light. They are often used for surgical and medical applications.

Diode Lasers: Diode lasers are commonly used for therapeutic purposes, including pain management and wound healing.

Solid-State Lasers: Solid-state lasers include neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd:YAG) and others. They find applications in both medical and cosmetic treatments.

Fiber Lasers: Fiber lasers are used in various medical applications, including dermatology and ophthalmology.

Application:

Dermatology: Laser therapy devices are used for skin conditions, including laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and treatment of skin disorders.

Ophthalmology: This segment includes devices used for eye surgeries, such as LASIK (Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis).

Pain Management: Laser therapy devices are used to alleviate pain and promote tissue healing for conditions like arthritis and sports injuries.

Dentistry: Dental lasers are used for procedures like teeth whitening, gum surgery, and cavity treatment.

Cardiovascular: Laser therapy is utilized for treatments like angioplasty and atherectomy in cardiovascular interventions.

Gynecology: Laser devices are used in gynecology for procedures like vaginal rejuvenation and treatment of various conditions.

End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics: These are the primary end-users for medical laser therapy devices, where they are used for various treatments and surgeries.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): ASCs often use laser therapy devices for outpatient procedures and surgeries.

Dental Clinics: Dental lasers are commonly used in dental offices for various treatments.

Cosmetic Centers: Laser therapy devices for cosmetic purposes are used in specialized cosmetic and aesthetic centers.

Research and Academic Institutions: These institutions may use laser therapy devices for research purposes and training.

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

Technology Level:

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT): Devices that use low-level lasers for non-invasive treatments.

High-Power Laser Therapy: Devices that use high-power lasers for surgical and more intensive medical applications.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11227

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The global laser therapy devices market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

IPG Photonics Corporation

Alma Lasers

meditech international inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTL

Coherent, Inc.

Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd (Lumenis)

Cutera, Biolitec Group

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11227

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market

Defibrillators Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.