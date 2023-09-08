Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on the September 8 Resupply Mission to the BRP Sierra Madre

September 8, 2023

I thank and congratulate our Philippine Navy and Coast Guard as they complete another resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal, making it the third successful mission in five weeks. Once again, I salute our men and women of the AFP and PCG for fearlessly staying on track to complete their mission, despite intimidation from the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels.

This is a humanitarian resupply mission. Only barbarians at the gate will delight at seeing soldiers on a peaceful mission denied of food.

As long as the law and truth are on our side, illegal barriers to what is ours will continue to be pierced, by the sharp tip of world opinion that upholds our cause as just.

Despite these recent successes, we know that China continues to block our vessels on our waters, so we remain absolutely cautious and vigilant. And we in the Senate are prepared to assist our AFP and PCG with their budget, in aim of developing a credible self-defense posture that will allow them to continue protecting our country and our people.

