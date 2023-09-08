Gautam Solar unveiling UL-Certified N-type TOPCon Solar Modules with free Design and Remote Monitoring for US at RE+ ’23

Gautam Solar is among India's Top 10 Solar Module Manufacturers Gautam Solar will be at Booth No. 16095, Sands Level 1 during RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas from September 12th-14th.

Leading Indian Solar Module Manufacturer exhibiting high-efficiency solar modules at Booth No. 16095 from 12th to 14th September at the Las Vegas Event.

RE+ 2023 provides us a great opportunity to showcase our technically-superior Solar Modules and highlight the best of Indian manufacturing to a global audience of Renewable Energy Professionals.” — Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gautam Solar, among India’s Top 10 Solar Module Manufacturers, is set to exhibit its next-gen solar modules for the US market at Booth No. 16095, Sands Level 1 during the RE+ 2023 event in Las Vegas, Nevada to be held from September 12 to 14.

This year’s expo will see Gautam Solar highlight its revolutionary N-type TOPCon Solar Modules, which made a splash earlier this year with Solar Developers, EPC Companies and Distributors at Intersolar Europe. These Modules have been certified by UL, the most prominent global testing and Certification Company in the US, signifying Gautam Solar’s commitment to delivering quality.

Another prominent product in the company’s portfolio is the company’s Mono PERC Solar Modules, which have already taken the Indian market by storm and are also UL-Certified.

Moreover, Gautam Solar will also be offering Free Solar Power Plant Design and Remote Monitoring Service for their customers in US.

“RE+ 2023 provides us a great opportunity to showcase our technically-superior Solar Modules and highlight the best of Indian manufacturing to a global audience of Renewable Energy Professionals. Our technologically advanced N-type TOPCon Solar Modules got great response in Europe and we’re confident that they’ll be received well at RE+ as well. We’re also adding Solar Power Plant Design and Remote Monitoring Services at no extra cost for our customers to provide a more comprehensive solar solutions package.” said Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar.

Gautam Solar’s N-type TOPCon Solar Modules are available in three sizes:

• 435 Wp Module with 108 cells best suited for Residential Rooftops (21.77% Efficiency)

• 475 Wp Module with 120 cells best suited for Residential and C&I Rooftops (22.01% Efficiency)

• 580 Wp Module with 144 cells best suited for Large-Scale C&I and Utility Scale Plants (22.45% Efficiency)

These N-type Solar Modules incorporate half-cut cells based on bigger M10 Wafer to ensure more power production per unit area as compared to polycrystalline and full-cell Monocrystalline solar modules. This leads to lower LCOE of the solar power plant. Also, it ensures better low-light performance.

Other modern cell technologies like Round Ribbon Connectors to ensure better light utilization, Non-Destructive Cell Cutting for higher reliability and lower chances of micro-cracks and Multi-Busbar Technology for lower electrical losses, are also utilized during the manufacturing process. The optimum module size using M10 Cells helps to ensure maximum space utilization in a standard 40 ft. container, most commonly used in shipping.

These modules are available in monofacial and bifacial variants, with the latter incorporating light-weight transparent Backsheet to ensure 10-30% power gain (depending on installation) from the rear side of the module.

Apart from these, N-type TOPCon Solar Modules experience lower degradation (1% in first-year and 0.4% year-on-year) than P-type Solar Modules (2% in first-year and 0.55% year-on-year) which ensures longevity of the solar project. They provide 5% more generation every year and BOS Savings of 3.26% and LCOE reduction of 1.56%.

Gautam Solar’s Mono PERC Solar Modules are also available in three sizes:

• 415 Wp Module with 108 cells best suited for Residential Rooftops (21.06% Efficiency)

• 450 Wp Module with 120 cells best suited for Residential and C&I Rooftops (20.64% Efficiency)

• 550 Wp Module with 144 cells best suited for Large-Scale C&I and Utility Scale Plants (21.27% Efficiency)

The Mono PERC Solar Modules encompass all the above-mentioned technologies i.e. Bigger M10 cells, Half-Cut Cell Technology, Round Ribbon Connectors, Non-Destructive Cell Cutting and Multi-Busbar Technology and are also available in both monofacial and bifacial variants.

Gautam Solar manufactures these solar modules at its state-of-the-art factories in Haridwar, India, but also has plans for a 1 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Facility in US.

About Gautam Solar

Gautam Solar is ranked among India’s Top 10 Solar Module Manufacturers (source: “RE Update Q2 2023”, August 2023). It has 25+ years of solar industry experience with 4 factories in Haridwar, India and its corporate office in New Delhi, India. The company is expanding its solar module capacity to 2 GWp. Using the latest machines and technology, Gautam Solar's solar panels are manufactured using First-hand top line machines. It has multiple Patents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superior and innovative solar modules.