Republic of Marshall Islands Upgrade Digital Skills for Better Visitor Experiences

Tourism operators, government agencies, and stakeholders in Majuro recently participated in the Pacific Tourism Organisations (SPTO) Pacific Digital Champions training program funded by the New Zealand Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade held at the Lomalo Conference Room in the Republic of Marshall Islands.

The event was organized in partnership with the Office of Commerce Investment & Tourism (OCIT). Aligned with the SPTO Digital Strategy, the Pacific Digital Champions training program aims to empower individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the digital landscape successfully.

RMI joined other SPTO member countries like New Caledonia, Timor Leste, American Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Cook Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Nauru and Niue Federated States of Micronesia and Kiribati that have completed Wave One training. The remaining countries to participate in the training for September are Fiji and Wallis & Futuna. Wave Two training will continue virtually until December 31, 2023.

The training was designed to help NTO and tourism stakeholders improve their digital marketing skills and strategies. Topics covered included social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and email marketing. Participants also learned about how to measure the results of their marketing campaigns.

In addition to the training, participants could network with other industry stakeholders and share ideas. The event was a valuable opportunity for industry stakeholders to learn from each other and strengthen their digital marketing skills. SPTO is committed to helping NTOs improve their digital marketing skills.

The digital marketing training event was a success. Participants learned valuable skills that they can use to promote tourism in their countries. The event also helped to strengthen the relationships between NTO, tourism operators, government agencies, and industry stakeholders and created a network of support for digital marketing.

 

Photo Credit: RMI Office of Commerce, Investment and Tourism

