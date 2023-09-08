RMI Continues to empower women through domestic tourism program

The Ao Kapijuknen Project is a women-led domestic tourism program that supports women entrepreneurs and those interested in starting or growing a business in tourism in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

The International Organisation for Migration Office & Office of Commerce Investment & Tourism facilitates the project. The project started in January 2021 for Majuro Atoll and Arno Atoll and continues this year and extends to award support for five new businesses. Ao Kapijuknen, also known as “My Homeland,” was introduced to increase economic opportunities and self-reliance and boost the livelihoods of women-led businesses, entrepreneurs, and their communities.

The second round of invitations to request expressions of interest from women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses across Majuro and the neighbouring islands was facilitated by OCIT.

The project aims to assist women entrepreneurs through training programs, financial assistance, and the promotion of new businesses. The initiative contributes to increasing accommodation, attractions, transportation services and leisure activities for visitors.

From the 40 submitted EOIs, five beneficiaries will be selected to receive seed funding of 15,000 USD and ongoing mentorship, training, sales support, and promotion of their businesses under the program

Photo Credit: RMI Office of Commerce, Investment and Tourism