Peptide Therapeutics Market: Key Developments and Competitive Landscape, Hospital Pharmacies to Dominate the Market

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Infographics - AMR

The future of peptide therapeutics is marked by innovation, precision, and collaboration across scientific disciplines.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’•๐’“๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’

The peptide therapeutics market was valued at $33.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 6.8%

Current Market Size: USD 33.3 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2022 - 2031

Base Year: 2021

Peptide therapeutics have emerged as a promising frontier in the pharmaceutical industry, offering novel treatment options for a wide range of diseases. This market analysis delves into the recent key developments and competitive landscape of the peptide therapeutics market, shedding light on the factors driving its growth and the companies vying for a significant share of this burgeoning sector.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐‘ช๐’๐’‘๐’š ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11591

๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐‘ซ๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’๐’‘๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ท๐’†๐’‘๐’•๐’Š๐’ ๐’† ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’‘๐’†๐’–๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•

Rapid Advancements in Peptide Synthesis Technology: One of the key developments in the peptide therapeutics market has been the continuous improvement in peptide synthesis techniques. Innovations such as solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS), and microwave-assisted synthesis have allowed for the creation of more complex and stable peptides. This has expanded the scope of therapeutic applications.

Peptide Conjugation: The conjugation of peptides with other molecules, such as small molecules or antibodies, has opened up new avenues in drug development. By enhancing peptide stability and specificity, conjugation strategies have paved the way for the development of highly targeted therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and more.

Oral Peptide Delivery: Overcoming the challenge of delivering peptides orally has been a significant breakthrough. Recent developments in oral delivery technologies, including nanoformulations and prodrugs, have made it possible to administer peptide drugs without the need for injections, which can greatly enhance patient compliance.

Advancements in Peptide Libraries and Screening: High-throughput screening of peptide libraries has accelerated the discovery of novel peptide-based drug candidates. Combining this approach with artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms has further expedited the identification of potential therapeutic peptides.

Personalized Peptide Therapies: The concept of personalized medicine is gaining traction in the peptide therapeutics market. Tailoring peptide therapies to an individual's genetic makeup and disease profile can optimize treatment outcomes. Companies are increasingly investing in precision medicine approaches to develop patient-specific peptide drugs.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ 20% ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ (309 ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peptide-therapeutics-market/purchase-options

๐‘ช๐’๐’Ž๐’‘๐’†๐’•๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘ณ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’”๐’„๐’‚๐’‘๐’†

The competitive landscape of the peptide therapeutics market is characterized by a mix of established pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology startups, and academic institutions. Some notable players in this space include:

Novartis: Novartis has a strong presence in the peptide therapeutics market, with a focus on oncology and immunology. They have several peptide-based drugs in their pipeline, including those for cancer and multiple sclerosis.

Eli Lilly: Eli Lilly has made significant investments in peptide drug development, particularly in the field of diabetes and endocrinology. Their GLP-1 receptor agonist, dulaglutide, is a prime example of a successful peptide therapeutic.

Amgen: Amgen is a leader in developing peptide-based biologics, with a portfolio that includes drugs for cancer and bone disorders. Their drug, Prolia, is a prominent example of a peptide-based therapy.

Pharmaceutical Startups: Numerous startups, such as Bicycle Therapeutics and Aileron Therapeutics, are dedicated to advancing peptide therapeutics. They often focus on niche indications and leverage innovative peptide platforms.

Academic Institutions: Research institutions and universities continue to contribute significantly to peptide drug discovery. Collaborations between academia and industry players are common in this field.

๐ƒ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11591

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ -

โ€ข Eli Lilly and Company

โ€ข Amgen Inc.

โ€ข Pfizer Inc.

โ€ข Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

โ€ข Novo Nordisk A/S

โ€ข Sanofi SA

โ€ข Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

โ€ข Bausch Health

โ€ข GlaxoSmithKline plc

โ€ข Abbvie (Allergan)

๐‘ช๐’๐’๐’„๐’๐’–๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’

The peptide therapeutics market is witnessing a dynamic landscape marked by continuous innovation and collaboration. Recent developments in peptide synthesis, conjugation techniques, and personalized medicine approaches are driving the expansion of this market. As competition intensifies, pharmaceutical companies and startups are racing to unlock the full potential of peptides in treating a wide range of diseases. With ongoing research and technological advancements, the future of peptide therapeutics holds great promise for patients and the healthcare industry alike.

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง-

๐‘ฏ๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’‰๐’„๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘ช๐’‰๐’‚๐’•๐’ƒ๐’๐’•๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-chatbots-market

๐‘จ๐‘น ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ฏ๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’‰๐’„๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ar-in-healthcare-market-A06051

๐‘ฎ๐’๐’๐’—๐’†๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gloves-market-A08867