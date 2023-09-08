Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,827 in the last 365 days.

CBiBank at the China International Fair for Trade in Services

UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From September 2 to 6, the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (CIFTIS), with the theme of "Openness Leads to Development and Cooperation Wins the Future", was held in Beijing. For the second consecutive year, CBiBank, an emerging U.S. commercial bank, appeared in the joint exhibition area of foreign financial institutions, based on financial globalization, and assisted enterprises to go overseas with innovative international banking service concepts to promote global interconnectivity.

With "openness" as the keyword, cross-border financial services became the highlight of the exhibition. CBiBank has been focusing on providing one-stop cross-border financial services for international enterprises since its establishment, and has served tens of thousands of overseas enterprises so far, solving various problems such as global payment collection, global asset allocation, etc. with the bank's strong global clearing network. With the bank's strong global clearing network, it has solved many kinds of problems for international enterprises, such as global payment collection and global asset allocation.

Trade in services is one of the most dynamic areas of trade, and "openness" and "cooperation" are key to the growth of international trade. As a representative of emerging international banks with rapid development in recent years, CBiBank will continue to empower the development of trade enterprises, demonstrate the service level and quality of international banks, and better play the role of cross-border finance as a link in international trade, helping enterprises to go to the sea and promoting the increase in the quality and quantity of international trade.

Cecilia XU
CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CBiBank at the China International Fair for Trade in Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more