CBiBank at the China International Fair for Trade in Services
UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From September 2 to 6, the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (CIFTIS), with the theme of "Openness Leads to Development and Cooperation Wins the Future", was held in Beijing. For the second consecutive year, CBiBank, an emerging U.S. commercial bank, appeared in the joint exhibition area of foreign financial institutions, based on financial globalization, and assisted enterprises to go overseas with innovative international banking service concepts to promote global interconnectivity.
With "openness" as the keyword, cross-border financial services became the highlight of the exhibition. CBiBank has been focusing on providing one-stop cross-border financial services for international enterprises since its establishment, and has served tens of thousands of overseas enterprises so far, solving various problems such as global payment collection, global asset allocation, etc. with the bank's strong global clearing network. With the bank's strong global clearing network, it has solved many kinds of problems for international enterprises, such as global payment collection and global asset allocation.
Trade in services is one of the most dynamic areas of trade, and "openness" and "cooperation" are key to the growth of international trade. As a representative of emerging international banks with rapid development in recent years, CBiBank will continue to empower the development of trade enterprises, demonstrate the service level and quality of international banks, and better play the role of cross-border finance as a link in international trade, helping enterprises to go to the sea and promoting the increase in the quality and quantity of international trade.
Cecilia XU
