Malonic Acid Market Poised for Robust Growth: Anticipated 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033
Malonic acid's versatile applications drive demand in pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, and agrochemicals, spurring market growthNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts that the value of the global malonic acid market will be US$ 56,058.6 thousand in 2023. Malonic acid sales are projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The entire market valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 97,277.2 thousand by 2033.
Malonic acid is a very adaptable chemical intermediate that is widely used in the synthesis of a variety of plastics and polymers.
One of its key applications is producing polyester resins, which are widely used in the manufacturing of films, fibers, and packaging materials. The synthesis of diesters, which are crucial intermediates in the production of polyester resins, requires malonic acid as a raw material.
Malonic acid serves as a fundamental building block for specialty polymers such as polyesters and polyamides that exhibit unique properties. This makes them ideal for high-performance applications in industries such as aerospace and automotive.
Another application of malonic acid is in the production of polyurethanes, where it acts as a cross-linking agent. Polyurethanes are extensively used in the manufacture of adhesives, coatings, and foams.
Given the polymer industry's considerable reliance on malonic acid, its growth is expected to drive demand for malonic acid in the market. Malonic acid continues to remain an essential chemical intermediate in the polymer industry with a broad range of applications.
Similarly, increasing applications in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries will elevate malonic acid demand.
Key Takeaways from the Malonic Acid Market:
The global malonic acid industry is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 97,277.2 thousand by 2033.
Global malonic acid sales are likely to soar at a CAGR of around 7% from 2023 to 2033.
By end use, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals segments are likely to generate significant revenues in the market.
The malonic acid industry in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of1% during the forecast period.
North America malonic acid industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2% through 2033.
Top-5 players identified in the report are anticipated to hold 40% to 45% of the global market share.
“Advances in technology have led to improvements in the quality of malonic acid products, making them more reliable and consistent. This has increased the appeal of malonic acid in the global market." - says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Who is Winning?
Key manufacturers of malonic acid market report
Trace Zero Inc.
Wuhan Kemi Works Chemical Co., Ltd
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry
Shanghai Nanxiang Reagent Co., Ltd
TATEYAMA KASEI Co., Ltd.
Columbus Chemical Industries Ltd.,
Medical Chem Yancheng Manuf Co., Ltd.
SHANGHAI TOSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
HeBei ChengXin
Shandong Xinhua Pharma
Ataman Chemicals
Vizag Chemicals
The market has witnessed a surge in product development activities, with leading manufacturers focusing on launching new products to stay ahead of the competition.
Key companies are investing heavily in domestic production and are integrating new technologies in the manufacturing process to improve production efficiencies and reduce costs. They are also using strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their footprint.
For instance,
In 2019, BioAmber Inc. announced a partnership with EcoMundo, a sustainability consulting firm, to assess and reduce the environmental impact of its malonic acid production process.
In November 2022, Lygos Inc. announced a research and development collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks. The corporation comprises the work of two of its research and development programs over around two years to develop biodegradable polymer-based formulations and products.
Malonic Acid Market Outlook by Category
By Grade:
Food Grade
Technical Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application:
Precursor
Intermediate
Additive
Flavor Enhancer
Cross-Linking Agent
pH Control
Electroplating
Others
By End Use:
Food and Beverages
Confectioneries
Bakery Product
Beverages
Fruit preparations and preserves
Others
Paints and Coatings
Polymers and Plastics
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Global
Eastern Global
Central Asia
Russia and Belarus
Balkan and Baltic Countries
East Asia
South Asia and the Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Author
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
