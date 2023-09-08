Rapid Growth for Lung Exercise Machine Market Size to Hit US$ 577.6 million by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.
Technology advancement in lung exercise machines & increase in demand for home-based healthcare are projected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturerWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Transparency Market Research, global lung exercise machine market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 577.6 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031
The growing popularity of portable and lung exercise machine is likely to boost market size. The growing trend of using these in home healthcare has fuelled the growth of the lung exercise machine market. Technological advancements are predicted to benefit patients who are at high risk of postoperative pulmonary problems.
Study's Key Findings
Increased Demand for Lung Exercise Machines to Manage Respiratory Disease Symptoms: The lung exercise machine market is likely to be driven by an increase in the use of lung exercise machines for pulmonary rehabilitation. These machines are mostly used to treat postoperative pulmonary problems. These gadgets are widely used in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, the use of these devices to treat symptoms of respiratory disorders such as COPD has offered profitable commercial prospects for industry participants. Lung workout gadgets are also becoming more popular among athletes looking to improve their performance in endurance sports.
The surge in demand for three-chamber lung exercise machines is likely to provide significant growth prospects for lung exercise machine companies. In 2021, the three-chamber lung exercise machine sector retained a significant market share. These gadgets are efficient and convenient for supporting respiratory muscle endurance training in healthy people. These are also commonly used in lung exercise for patients suffering from asthma and other chronic respiratory illnesses.
Key Drivers
• Rise in global health burden of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, asthma, and chronic bronchitis, is likely to bolster lung exercise machine market development. Incidence and burden of COPD have increased rapidly in low- and middle-income countries in the past few years.
• Surge in awareness about lung exercise machines to alleviate respiratory symptoms is expected to boost product adoption, especially among patients with asthma. Breathing exercises using lung exercise machine have been found to improve the quality of life of patients, including in geriatric population.
Competition Landscape
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :
• Ambitech Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
• Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.
• AuFlex
• Control D
• Equinox
• Life Health Wellness
• Sahyog Wellness
• Wonder Healthcare
• Blue Echo Care
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :
Type
• Three-chamber Lung Exercise Machine
• Two-chamber Lung Exercise Machine
• One-chamber Lung Exercise Machine
Application
• Asthma
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
• Cystic Fibrosis
• Pneumonia
• Others
End user
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Homecare
