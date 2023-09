Rapid Growth for Lung Exercise Machine Market Size to Hit US$ 577.6 million by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Lung Exercise Machine Market

Technology advancement in lung exercise machines & increase in demand for home-based healthcare are projected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturer

According to the Transparency Market Research, global lung exercise machine market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 577.6 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031The growing popularity of portable and lung exercise machine is likely to boost market size. The growing trend of using these in home healthcare has fuelled the growth of the lung exercise machine market. Technological advancements are predicted to benefit patients who are at high risk of postoperative pulmonary problems.

Study's Key FindingsIncreased Demand for Lung Exercise Machines to Manage Respiratory Disease Symptoms: The lung exercise machine market is likely to be driven by an increase in the use of lung exercise machines for pulmonary rehabilitation. These machines are mostly used to treat postoperative pulmonary problems. These gadgets are widely used in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, the use of these devices to treat symptoms of respiratory disorders such as COPD has offered profitable commercial prospects for industry participants. Lung workout gadgets are also becoming more popular among athletes looking to improve their performance in endurance sports.The surge in demand for three-chamber lung exercise machines is likely to provide significant growth prospects for lung exercise machine companies. In 2021, the three-chamber lung exercise machine sector retained a significant market share. These gadgets are efficient and convenient for supporting respiratory muscle endurance training in healthy people. These are also commonly used in lung exercise for patients suffering from asthma and other chronic respiratory illnesses. Key Driversโ€ข Rise in global health burden of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, asthma, and chronic bronchitis, is likely to bolster lung exercise machine market development. Incidence and burden of COPD have increased rapidly in low- and middle-income countries in the past few years.โ€ข Surge in awareness about lung exercise machines to alleviate respiratory symptoms is expected to boost product adoption, especially among patients with asthma. Breathing exercises using lung exercise machine have been found to improve the quality of life of patients, including in geriatric population. Competition Landscape

Presence of large number of regional and international players accounting for significant share of the global lung exercise machine market has led to a highly fragmented landscape. Prominent players operating in the market are :โ€ข Ambitech Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.โ€ข Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.โ€ข AuFlexโ€ข Control Dโ€ข Equinoxโ€ข Life Health Wellnessโ€ข Sahyog Wellnessโ€ข Wonder Healthcareโ€ข Blue Echo Care

Market Segmentation:

Typeโ€ข Three-chamber Lung Exercise Machineโ€ข Two-chamber Lung Exercise Machineโ€ข One-chamber Lung Exercise Machine

Applicationโ€ข Asthmaโ€ข Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)โ€ข Cystic Fibrosisโ€ข Pneumoniaโ€ข Others

End userโ€ข Hospitals & Clinicsโ€ข Homecare