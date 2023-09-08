Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Wi-Fi Chipset Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The "Wi-Fi Chipset Global Market Report 2023" by TBRC, forecast the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching $27.72 billion by 2027.

Rising smartphone adoption drives Wi-Fi chipset market growth. North America anticipated as the leader in market share. Key industry players: Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segments

• By Product: Smartphones, Tablet, Personal Communication Services (PCS), Access Points, Other Products

• By Band: Single-Band, Dual-Band, Tri-Band

• By MIMO Configuration: SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO

• By Technology Standard: Wi-Fi-802.11a, Wi-Fi-802.11b, Wi-Fi-802.11g, Wi-Fi-802.11n

• By Application: Residential, Enterprise, Education, Government And Public Utilities, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wi-fi chipset market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A Wi-Fi chipset is a set of integrated circuits (chips) specifically designed to handle the wireless communication protocols and functions required for Wi-Fi connectivity. Wi-Fi chipsets are used in hardware components such as external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards or WLAN adapters for transmitting and receiving wireless signals, decoding and encoding data, and implementing the various Wi-Fi standards and features.

