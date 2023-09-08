Nearly VNĐ235 trillion raised through G-bonds in eight months

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI The State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised nearly VNĐ235 trillion (US$9.8 billion) in the first eight months of this year, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced.

Of the sum, the State Treasury raised VNĐ230.5 billion and the VBSP VNĐ4.45 trillion, reaching 57.63 per cent and 18.27 per cent of their yearly targets, respectively.

In August, the HNX organised 20 G-bond auctions issued by the State Treasury with a total winning value of nearly VNĐ21.8 trillion, down 34.56 per cent from July.

Bonds with 10- and 15-year maturity were traded the most in August, accounting for 30.02 per cent and 43.61 per cent, respectively. Notably, coupon rates of five-year bonds saw a downward trend over sessions with a decrease of 10 basis points compared to the last session of July.

Meanwhile, those for bonds of 5, 10, 15, and 30 years were 1.7 per cent, 2.36 per cent, 2.59 per cent and 3.05 per cent, respectively.

In the secondary market, the total transaction value in August reached VNĐ134 trillion, of which, the outright value was more than VNĐ101 trillion while the total volume traded via repos nearly VNĐ32.2 trillion.

In the month, foreign investors’ purchases totalled VNĐ3.86 trillion, accounting for 2.87 per cent of the total transaction value. VNS