Việt Nam’s first-ever Intelligent Technology Exhibition takes place in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Intelligent Technology Exhibition in Việt Nam (OCTF 2023), the first of its kind in the country, will be held in HCM City from September 21 to 23.

The exhibition will comprise a total of 200 booths showcasing more than 1,200 advanced technology products from various Asian enterprises, the event's organisers have announced. 

The upcoming event will showcase numerous intelligent manufacturing and electronic parts, consumer electronics and intelligent wearing, smart small household appliances, as well as smart home solutions.

As is the third stop of the OCTF exhibition chain this year after Malaysia and Thailand, the event in Việt Nam will help local businesses access advanced production technology, potential customers and sources of high-quality products, learn and capture information to enhance cooperation opportunities, the organisers said. 

A conference discussing cooperation opportunities in the smart electronics manufacturing industry between China and Việt Nam, another on smart manufacturing technology and an economic and trade forum between Guangdong businesses and Vietnamese businesses in the electronics manufacturing industry will be held on the sideline of the exhibition. 

Dedicated business matchmaking sessions on-site are also set to get underway, according to the organisers.

The organisers will also hold tours for Asian businesses to some large industrial parks in HCM City, Bình Dương and Vĩnh Phúc provinces, to help them learn about investment promotion policies, strengthen exchanges, and build cooperation with local firms on e-commerce and smart production equipment operating in Việt Nam.

OCTF is the largest  intelligence and technology exhibition from China that showcases the newest products and services from industry leaders across Asia.

The Việt Nam edition will jointly be organised by Guangdong Guangzhan International Exhibition Co of China and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR). — VNS

