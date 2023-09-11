Thin Wafer Market to surpass US$ 11 billion by 2028 driven by the smart devices and sustainable energy drives demand
The thin wafer market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.03% to grow from US$8.404 billion in 2021 to US$11.085 billion by 2028.
Some few key driving factors for the thin wafer market include the increasing demand for smart devices such as smartphones and smart TVs, coupled with a rising focus on sustainable energy solutions such as photovoltaics. This demand is fueled by rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and significant investments in research and development by leading consumer electronics companies.
Thin wafers are essential in semiconductor manufacturing, created by slicing thick silicon wafers into ultra-thin, circular sheets. These wafers facilitate miniaturization in electronic devices, providing the semiconductor industry with smaller, more efficient components. This innovation drives advancements across various applications, from smartphones to industrial sensors, fostering environmentally friendly and sustainable semiconductor production. Thin silicon wafers are also used to manufacture thin-film solar cells. As photovoltaics gain prominence as a sustainable energy source worldwide, the demand for thin wafers continues to rise, driving growth in the thin wafer market.
Several product launches & expansions coupled with technological advancements in the market are surging the market growth. In November 2021, Scientists from the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) and Chungbuk National University (CBNU) developed an innovative manufacturing process for ultra-thin silicon wafers aimed at reducing the cost of crystalline solar cells by half. This new technique utilizes plasma-assisted epitaxial growth and subsequent hydrogen annealing to produce ultra-thin wafers. Furthermore, in March 2022, Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) began mass production of 6-inch silicon carbide single crystal wafers (SiC wafers). These wafers are crucial for high-performance SiC-based power semiconductors, known for their superior heat resistance and voltage endurance. These innovations are driven by the growing demand for SiC power semiconductors, especially in applications like electric vehicles, railcars, and industrial equipment.
The thin wafer market, based on component thickness, is segmented into less than 100 μm, 100-199 μm, and greater than 200 μm. This classification enables manufacturers to cater to varying industry needs, offering thinner wafers for applications requiring miniaturization and thicker wafers for specific purposes where thickness is a crucial factor like photovoltaics.
The thin wafer market is divided into six application segments to cater to diverse industry needs. These segments include MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) for precise sensors and actuators, LED (Light Emitting Diodes) for energy-efficient lighting, RF Devices (Radio Frequency) for wireless communication components, image sensors for high-quality imaging devices, and a category for various other specialized applications. This segmentation allows manufacturers to provide tailored thin wafers optimized for specific electronic components and systems.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the thin wafer market. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand are experiencing rapid industrialization, leading to the proliferation of consumer electronic manufacturing units and increased adoption of smart devices. Additionally, favorable climatic conditions are driving the construction of solar projects, boosting the demand for photovoltaics and, consequently, thin wafers.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the thin wafer market that have been covered include SK Siltron Co. Ltd., Siltronic, Sumco Corporation, Virginia Semiconductor Inc., Global Wafer Co. Ltd., PV Crystalox Solar plc, Wafer Works Corporation, Virginia Semiconductor Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DISCO Corporation among other significant market players.
The analytical market report categorizes the thin wafer market as per the following criteria:
• By Thickness
o Less than 100 μm
o 100-199 μm
o Greater than 200 μm
• By Application
o MEMS
o Memory
o LED
o RF Devices
o Image Sensors
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• SK siltron Co. Ltd.
• Siltronic
• Sumco Corporation
• Virginia Semiconductor Inc.
• Global Wafer Co. Ltd.
• PV Crystalox Solar plc
• Wafer Works Corporation
• Virginia Semiconductor Inc.
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
• DISCO Corporation
• *List is not exhaustive
