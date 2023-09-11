Brazil Animal Feed Market projected to surpass US$ 22.31 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.20%
Brazil's animal feed market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% to reach US$22.313 billion in 2028 from US$17.900 billion in 2021.
Brazil animal feed market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% to reach US$22.313 billion in 2028 from US$17.900 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Brazil animal feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$22,313 billion by 2028.
The prime factors driving the demand for Brazil's animal feed market include heightened production and import of animal feed, a growing livestock population, increased meat consumption among consumers, and investments from manufacturers. Furthermore, numerous producers are looking to incorporate innovative production technologies into their manufacturing methods to enhance competitiveness within the domestic market.
Brazil's animal feed market ranks as the third-largest globally, driven by the country's abundant raw material output and surging meat consumption coupled with increased production and imports. A rising livestock population stands as a pivotal hub for meat production and demonstrates significant internal feed consumption.
The animal feed industry in Brazil is fueled by demand, particularly in the swine sector, which saw significant growth in 2021. Higher beef prices in Brazil are prompting consumers to shift towards more cost-effective meats like pork and swine, contributing to the overall expansion of the animal feed market in the country. The growth is attributed to increased demand, shifts in consumption habits specifically for dietary variety and protein consumption, and substantial population growth. Brazil's beef consumption is decreasing as people opt for more economical protein sources like chicken and eggs, as reported by the Brazilian Association of Animal Proteins (ABPA). In 2022, more chicken and pig meat were produced, while hog meat sales declined by 3%. Furthermore, technological advancements, exemplified by Altech Brazil's adoption of total replacement technology in animal feed, underscore collaboration with farmers to improve feed optimization and accelerate the adoption of innovative production methods.
Based on type, the Brazil Animal Feed Market is segmented into fodder and forage, and Compound Feed. Among these, the fodder segment is projected to experience significant growth, primarily due to the limited grazing land available for animals in the country.
Based on livestock, the Brazil Animal Feed Market is divided into swine, aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, and others. The poultry segment accounts for a significant market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance, driven by the growing consumption of poultry meat, such as chicken, within Brazil.
By form, the Brazil animal feed market is segmented into Liquid and dry. The liquid form segment prevails, primarily because of its ease of handling and mixing with animal feed, and is preferred due to its high palatability and increased consumption by animals, making it a more convenient option.
Based on the production system the market is divided into integrated and commercial mills. The integrated segment is projected to experience robust market growth owing to the vast applications as well as high supply elasticity.
Based on the source, the Brazilian animal feed market is categorized into organic and conventional. Growing concerns about animal health and increasing awareness of the advantages of the organic feed segment have become prominent factors in the Brazilian animal feed market. Additionally, the rise in organic poultry production and the increasing demand for organic meat have prompted meat producers to invest more in organic feed.
Based on the raw material, the market is segmented into soy, corn, and rendered meal. The market growth is being driven by the rising demand for poultry consumption, which is supported by the availability of maize and soybeans resulting in huge demand for soy and corn. These two commodities are essential for pig feed and make up a significant portion of production costs. Additionally, factors such as a favorable environment, access to fresh water, and minimal health risks contribute to market growth.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Brazil Animal Feed Market that have been covered include Tyson Foods, Alltech, Cargill, Incorporated, Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’Lakes), Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, and De Heus among other significant market players.
The market report segments the Brazil Animal Feed Market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Fodder and Forage
o Compound Feed
• By Livestock
o Aquatic Animal
o Cattle
o Poultry
o Swine
o Others
• By Form
o Liquid
o Dry
• By Production Systems
o Integrated
o Commercial Mills
• By Source
o Organic
o Conventional
• By Raw Material
o Soy
o Corn
o Rendered Meal
Companies Profiled:
• Tyson Foods
• Alltech
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’Lakes)
• Archer Daniels Midland
• BASF SE
• De Heus
• *List is not exhaustive
