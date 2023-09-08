Submit Release
Statue of Our Lady and Plaques of Stations of the Cross in Coloane restored and placed in original site

MACAU, September 8 - The restoration works the Statue of Our Lady, the Sculpture of the Crucifix and the Plaques of Stations of the Cross located in Rotunda de Seac Pai Van in Coloane have been completed. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) have inspected the restored pieces on site on September 7 with staff of the Catholic Diocese of Macau, who expressed their satisfaction with the restored pieces. IAM has placed the Statue of Our Lady, the Sculpture of the Crucifix and the Plaques of Stations of the Cross at the original site according to the original layout under the guidance of the Diocese.

The Statue of Our Lady, the Sculpture of the Crucifix and the Plaques of Stations of the Cross were damaged due to the passage of typhoons. IAM has constantly maintained close communication with the Catholic Diocese of Macau and formulated the restoration plan after actively listening to the opinions of the Diocese. The works concerned were carried out by a contractor with experiences and technique in restoration of statues.

