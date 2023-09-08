Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day, September 11, 2023. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on that date.

“September 11 marks a solemn day in our nation’s history – one that will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Pillen. “That date will be marked with many fitting remembrances.  Twenty-two years have passed, but our memories have barely dimmed. By lowering our flags, we pay tribute to those who perished, we honor the heroes, and we acknowledge the service of our military men and women, who have also made sacrifices so that we can continue to live under a banner of freedom today.”

