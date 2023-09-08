Global Reed Sensor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Reed Sensor Global Market Report 2023" by TBRC, estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, reaching $2.27 billion by 2027.

Growing electric vehicle demand will drive the reed sensor market growth. Asia-Pacific region anticipated for the largest reed sensor market share. Key industry players are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schneider Electric SE, TE Connectivity, Madison Company Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., KEMET Corporation.

Reed Sensor Market Segments
• By Type: Ultra-Miniature, Dry-Reed Sensor, Mercury-Wetted
• By Mounting Type: Panel Mount Reed Sensor, Surface Mount Reed Sensor, Thread Mount Reed Sensor, Screw Mount Reed Sensor, Other Mounting Types
• By Contact Position: Form A, Form B, Form C, Others Contact Positions
• By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Electronic, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Robotics And Automation, Aerospace, Construction, Safety And Security, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global reed sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A reed sensor is an electronic component used for sensing and detecting the presence or absence of a magnetic field. It is a simple, passive device that consists of two ferromagnetic reed contacts enclosed in a glass envelope and separated by a small gap. Reed sensors are of different shapes and sizes, can resist vibration, and meet additional application requirements such as position sensing, pulse counting, coil application, and temperature sensing.

