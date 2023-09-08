Cylinder Deactivation System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2030

Cylinder Deactivation System Market by Components, by Valve Actuation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylinder deactivation is a method to precisely shut the cylinder valves when the car is cruising. Cylinder valves are solenoid operated and prevent air & fuel to enter the engine cylinder when they detect the car is cruising. Thus, combustion takes place only in half of the engine and much less fuel is utilized, which increase the fuel economy and decrease CO2 emissions when the full power of the engine is not required. In addition, cylinder deactivation reduces fuel combustion and emission. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) utilizes various techniques to deactivate the cylinder according to the engine type. Therefore, the engine does not run at its peak performance level when power requirements from the engine are low. This is expected to drive the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Revival of the flow of goods in the market is expected to be a major challenge for the entire industry. Due to slow restarting of operation, plants and suppliers may have to wait for a long time to revive the demand.

Shutdown of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) assembly plants had a pronounced ripple effect on the rest of the industry, with thousands of suppliers and sub-suppliers being directly impacted.

The global vehicle engine and engine parts manufacturing market is in an extremely critical period of change, which is estimated to restrict the growth of market in the coming time.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Demand for good fuel economy and implementation of stringent emission norms drive the cylinder deactivation system market. However, excessive oil consumption in vehicles and systems prone to vibration/mechanical noise hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, diesel engine cylinder deactivation and new mobility solutions that demand fast & highly automated transport have the potential to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲

Fuel consumption has increased tremendously in the past decade across many developing and developed economies. An overwhelming majority of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and every other type of vehicles has gained a boost in their daily operations. This has led to the consumption of more fuel, thereby creating demand for cylinder deactivation system, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬

The global cylinder deactivation system market has to face oil price crisis, which has been rising at a significant rate in every country. Governments in several countries are more concerned about the effect on the environment, with the increase in use of vehicles. Therefore, they have introduced many stringent rules over manufacturers while some developing countries have strictly asked their manufacturers to upgrade engine norms. This is estimated to fuel the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐂𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Engine Control Unit

Valve Solenoid

Electronic Throttle Control

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Overhead Camshaft Design

Pushrod Design

𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

4 cylinders

6 cylinders and above

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥

Gasoline

Diesel

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle