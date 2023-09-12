Dance for the Rescues: A Zumba® & Pound Fitness® Event for the Animals and Maui Humane Society, Sunday, October 8th 2023

Polaris

We are also honoring Polaris Kinison Brown who made such grand and successful efforts through, "Dance for the Rescues" to support animal rescue groups.

In honor of Polaris and remembering the fun events we have shared together over the years, we will be addressing the needs of the present day by supporting the Maui Humane Society.” — TKB

SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of the Maui Humane Society, Dance for the Rescues: A Zumba® and Pound Fitness® Event for the Animals is coming Sunday, October 8th 2023 at Laguna Grande Park in Seaside from 11:30 - 3:00 pm. This fundraising event will combine dance, fitness, and animal rescue groups in a fun, family-oriented setting. The event will showcase Zumba®, a high energy Latin infused dance combining salsa, meringue, cumbia, reggaeton and other dance styles. It may also be an introduction to Pound Fitness for many.

This event will also honor Polaris Kinison Brown who made such grand, fun, energetic and successful efforts through her creation of Dance for the Rescues to raise awareness for animal rescue organizations through her love of dance and fitness.

Come on and Dance (and Pound) in honor of Polaris, remember the fun events shared together over the years, and address the needs of the present day by supporting the hard work of the Maui Humane Society.