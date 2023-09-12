Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,455 in the last 365 days.

Dance for the Rescues: A Zumba® & Pound Fitness® Event for the Animals and Maui Humane Society, Sunday, October 8th 2023

Polaris

We are also honoring Polaris Kinison Brown who made such grand and successful efforts through, "Dance for the Rescues" to support animal rescue groups.

In honor of Polaris and remembering the fun events we have shared together over the years, we will be addressing the needs of the present day by supporting the Maui Humane Society.”
— TKB

SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of the Maui Humane Society, Dance for the Rescues: A Zumba® and Pound Fitness® Event for the Animals is coming Sunday, October 8th 2023 at Laguna Grande Park in Seaside from 11:30 - 3:00 pm. This fundraising event will combine dance, fitness, and animal rescue groups in a fun, family-oriented setting. The event will showcase Zumba®, a high energy Latin infused dance combining salsa, meringue, cumbia, reggaeton and other dance styles. It may also be an introduction to Pound Fitness for many.

This event will also honor Polaris Kinison Brown who made such grand, fun, energetic and successful efforts through her creation of Dance for the Rescues to raise awareness for animal rescue organizations through her love of dance and fitness.

Come on and Dance (and Pound) in honor of Polaris, remember the fun events shared together over the years, and address the needs of the present day by supporting the hard work of the Maui Humane Society.

Taven M Kinison Brown
Dance For The Rescues /For Maui Humane Society
tavenkb@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Dance for the Rescues: A Zumba® & Pound Fitness® Event for the Animals and Maui Humane Society, Sunday, October 8th 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more