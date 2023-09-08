Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market by 2030 Top Winning Strategies

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market by Aircraft Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft fire protection system is installed to protect and track any symptoms which may cause fire inside the aircraft. Fire protection system in aircraft consists of fire detection system and a fire extinguishing system. Aircraft fire protection system has now been improved and do not rely on crew member’s observations to detect fire. For fire detection, advance detection systems such as thermal switch systems, thermocouple systems, and continuous-loop systems are used in aircraft fire protection systems. High rate of discharge (HRD) system is used for fire extinguisher in modern aircrafts. In any event of fire, fire protection systems in modern aircrafts are capable of alerting onboard crew members and take curative actions such as fire extinguishing.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the ongoing R&D in aircraft fire protection systems across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on travelling.

Supply of aircraft fire protection system parts such as electronic components and fire detection sensors has been adversely impacted due to covid-19.

Cancellation of flights globally due to COVID-19 has decreased the demand of aircraft fire protection systems and its spare parts.

Demand of aircraft fire protection system is expected to rise in near the future as travel restrictions starts loosen up in some parts of the world.

Restrictions on air travel may lead to cancellation of already ordered aircraft in near future, which may affect the aircraft fire protection system companies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Risk in number of fire accidents in aircrafts & need to ensure passenger safety, increased number of orders for new aircraft across the globe, and modernization of the existing aircraft are the factors that drive the aircraft fire protection systems market. However, existing backlogs in the delivery of new aircrafts may hamper the market growth. Moreover, rapid growth in air passengers is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the aircraft fire protection system market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 & 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲

Fire in aircraft during flight hours is one of the most dangerous situations. Fire on board can lead to serious damage and can become unstoppable within a very short time. To deal with such incidences and to ensure passenger safety, aircraft fire protection system is integrated. Such requirements are expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft protection system market.

𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭

The existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries are negatively affecting the growth of the market. Major delay in aircraft deliveries can also result in cancellation of aircraft order. For instance, Qatar Airways cancelled the A320neo aircraft order due to a delay in aircraft delivery in 2015. Therefore, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries can be considered as the restraint to aircraft fire protection system market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Halma plc, Johnson Controls, Gielle, H3R Aviation Inc, Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Meggitt PLC, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Aerocon Engineering

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Fighter Jets

General Aviation Aircraft

Commercial Passenger

Cargo Aircraft

Military Helicopters

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Aircraft Cargo Compartments

Engines

Auxiliary Power Units (APU)

Cabins & Lavatories

Cockpits

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Fire Detection Systems

Alarm & Warning Systems

Fire Suppression Systems

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐭

Linefit

Replacement

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭

Control Panel

Complete Wired and Wireless System

Smoke Detectors

Electronic Units

Fire Extinguisher

Alarm & Warning System

Fire Suppression

Sensors

Sprinkler System

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)