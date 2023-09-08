Deputy Prime Minister hails development of Việt Nam-Japan relations

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — The extensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái said when receiving Muraoka Tsugumasa, Governor of Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

During the reception, the Deputy PM emphasised the significance of the Japanese Governor's visit to Việt Nam as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relation this September.

He stressed that Japan is Việt Nam’s leading economic partner, the biggest Official Development Assistance (ODA) provider, the second biggest partner in labour, the third biggest partner in investment and tourism, and the fourth largest partner in commerce.

In recent years, localities of the two countries have also actively promoted exchanges and cooperation activities. By now, about 90 pairs of localities have established ties.

Notably, the over 430,000-strong Vietnamese community is the second largest expat community in Japan, which makes a practical contribution to its socio-economic development.

The Deputy PM also highly appreciated the cooperation between Việt Nam and Yamaguchi prefecture. He thanked Governor Muraoka for his support of the cooperative relationship, especially cooperation with Việt Nam’s Bình Dương Province.

Governor Muraoka said that since Bình Dương Province and Yamaguchi prefecture signed an MoU on cooperation in 2014, their cultural, educational and economic cooperation has been generating positive results.

According to the Governor, the late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is the person who elevated the relationship between Việt Nam and Japan to an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Since Việt Nam shifted to a market economy, the economic relationship between the two countries has increasingly developed.

He said in the context of the world economic slowdown, Việt Nam’s positive growth made a significant contribution to the global economy.

The Japanese official said that Yamaguchi prefecture wishes to expand investment abroad, especially those from small and medium enterprises into Việt Nam.

He asked for support from the Government of Việt Nam in this regard, noting that in June, the prefecture held a seminar with more than 100 local enterprises to introduce investment opportunities in Việt Nam. It will soon organise at trip to Việt Nam for Japanese businesses to seek investment opportunities. — VNS