EB-5 Global Immigration Expo, Mumbai, India welcomes Vivek Tandon from EB-5 BRICS as a distinguished speaker
EB5 BRICS CEO and Founder, Vivek Tandon, joins the list of distinguished speakers for the EB-5 Global Immigration Expo in Mumbai, India on September 16, 2023.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivek Tandon, Esq., CEO and Founder of EB5 BRICS, is one of the distinguished speakers at the 2023 Global Immigration Expo happening in Mumbai, India on September 16. Vivek joins other immigration experts as a panelist for the EB-5 Global Immigration Expo which aims to connect investors, project developers, regional centers, migration agents, and other industry professionals and stakeholders. The global event also serves as an avenue for networking among attendees to facilitate the discussion of business, project, and investment opportunities.
Vivek Tandon is a licensed U.S. immigration attorney and investment banker and leads the EB5 BRICS team in educating investors about U.S. immigration through the EB-5 Visa. Vivek holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licenses and is associated with Sequence Financial Specialists, a boutique investment banking firm and managing broker-dealer for alternative investments including EB-5.
EB5 BRICS is comprised of a team of lawyers and investment banking partners that works with regional centers and direct investment specialists to deliver personalized services to each investor. Our team conducts thorough due diligence on each project offering to prioritize the financial and immigration interests of EB-5 Visa investors and their families. We have already assisted hundreds of applicants in their EB-5 journey from investment to permanent residency. We regularly meet with immigrant investors in India, Singapore, and Dubai for one-on-one consultations on getting a US EB5 Green Card.
