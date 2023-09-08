Erik’s Curiosa and Carde.io Announce Strategic Partnership
Erik’s Curiosa and Carde.io Partnership Creates Best-in-Class Social Play Program for Sorcery TCG Retailers, Players, and Collectors
...we’re especially excited to see how Carde.io’s data platform can shape the ongoing development of Sorcery TCG.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik’s Curiosa, the creative force behind Sorcery TCG, today announced a strategic partnership with Carde.io, the leader in Organized Play and Retail Enablement software for the tabletop gaming industry. The partnership will enable Erik’s Curiosa to deliver a world class social play program for Sorcery TCG retailers, players, and collectors.
The Sorcery Play Network, powered by Carde.io technology, will seamlessly integrate with Curiosa.io, Sorcery TCG’s card database and deckbuilding platform, to provide Sorcery TCG fans a one-stop digital companion experience for the Sorcery TCG. The technical integration between Curiosa.io and the Sorcery Play Network is scheduled to coincide with the launch of the highly anticipated Sorcery TCG Beta release.
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Carde.io to expand on our vision of social play for brick-and-mortar stores,” said Simon Swan, Director of Operations, Erik’s Curiosa. “After successful trials at GenCon this year, we were keen to press ahead with the adoption of the Carde.io platform to streamline store sign up, event creation and management, registration, and even player metrics and achievements.”
“At its heart, Sorcery is not designed to be a dedicated competitive experience, the game fully supports casual playstyles too. Embracing both aspects is what we call social play, where the fun features first.” Simon added “That doesn’t mean stores and players don’t require the best possible tools to manage their communities and support their enjoyment of the game. The Carde.io team’s direct involvement means we can accelerate our plans and help Sorcery reach its full potential when we release in stores worldwide in November.”
“The Carde.io team is thrilled to work with the team at Erik’s Curiosa as they seek to enable their retailers with our industry leading organized play and retail enablement platform,” said Chris Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer, Carde.io. “The Erik’s Curiosa team has displayed an affinity for data in their business and game management processes, so we’re especially excited to see how Carde.io’s data platform can shape the ongoing development of Sorcery TCG.”
