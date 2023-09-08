21st circuit commission announces nominees for Medler associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





7 September 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Jeffrey P. Medler as circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:





Bridget L. Halquist – Halquist earned her bachelor of arts from Wilmington College, her master of science from Chaminade University, and her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is a partner at Summers Compton Wells LLC.





Daniel J. Kertz – Kertz earned his associate’s degree from Jefferson College, his bachelor of science from Indiana University-Bloomington, and his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. He is currently a St. Charles County assistant prosecuting attorney.





Nicolette A. Klapp – Klapp earned her bachelor of science from University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree from Western Michigan University. She is an attorney at The Buxner Law Firm.





The commission received 15 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews September 6 and 7, 2023. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Halquist received four votes, Kertz received four votes, and Klapp received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



