21st circuit commission announces nominees for Medler associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
7 September 2023
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Jeffrey P. Medler as circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:
The commission received 15 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews September 6 and 7, 2023. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Halquist received four votes, Kertz received four votes, and Klapp received four votes.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300