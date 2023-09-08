Burning Rock's minimal residual disease (MRD) product supports advancement in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer treatment, with results published in the Cancer Cell

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) is delighted to announce that our personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, CanCatch® (PROPHETTM panel), was enrolled in a prospective observational study (MEDAL, MEthylation based Dynamic Analysis for Lung cancer, NCT03634826).



The MEDAL is a 5-year study that aimed to investigate the clinical utility of MRD in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with various approaches to ctDNA detection, including MEDAL-Methylation and MEDAL-PROPHET (a novel Patient-specific pROgnostic and Potential tHErapeutic marker Tracking). In MEDAL-PROPHET study, the CanCatch® demonstrated superior performance in head-to-head comparisons with tumor-agnostic fixed-panel and tumor-informed fixed-panel MRD assays.

We take pride in witnessing the CanCatch® as a sensitive tool to support the clinical utility of ctDNA testing for MRD detection and recurrence prediction in NSCLC, which identifies patients at high risk of relapse, assists patients facing diagnostic challenges, and facilitates the decision-making on later lines of treatment.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

