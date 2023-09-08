President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Georgia

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency work, including direct federal assistance for public assistance, damaged by Hurricane Idalia in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Judy M. Kruger has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.