Civil Rights Groups Challenge Discriminatory Law Unfairly Impacting Black Children of Unwed U.S. Citizen Fathers

WASHINGTON — Civil rights attorneys for Damion Glenroy Davis will present oral arguments before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 7 to end a law that excluded naturalized citizen fathers from passing U.S. citizenship to immigrant children who were born “out of wedlock.” Although the Child Citizenship Act of 2000 (CCA) changed the law to allow custodial U.S.-citizen fathers to automatically transmit their citizenship to their nonmarital children living in the U.S., the law was not made retroactive for children who had already turned 18 years old when the CCA took effect on Feb. 27, 2001.

Mr. Davis is represented by John Peng and Rohmah Javed of Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York and Sarah Gillman and Sarah Decker of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Amici Curiae (Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, the National Immigration Project and the Southern Poverty Law Center are represented by Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta and the Transnational Legal Clinic of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

“U.S. citizenship to me means being able to be a husband to my wife and a father to my kids,” said Damion Davis. “Because being able to be there for them and to make sure I put them on the right path is the most important thing to me.”

The prior law’s limitation on father-to-child citizenship transmission was based on Guyer v. Smith, an 1864 Maryland court opinion holding that the children of a white American father and a Black mother from St. Barthelemy had no claim to U.S. citizenship because they were born “out of wedlock.”

Congress later codified the court’s ruling, known as the Guyer Rule, in the Nationality Act of 1940 and recodified it in the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), adding a provision to the derivative naturalization statute that allowed naturalized mothers to transfer citizenship to nonmarital children. Naturalized fathers, however, had no ability under the statute to transfer citizenship to their nonmarital children, even if the child was in the father’s full custody.

“At bottom, this case is about family unity. About ensuring that Mr. Davis, who immigrated to this country with his parents when he was 11 years old, who has built a life in this country, and who now has a family of his own in Pennsylvania, is not separated from all he holds dear simply because of Congress’s past, invidious views restricting unwed Black fathers from transmitting citizenship to their children,” stated John Peng, federal litigation and appellate staff attorney for the Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York.

“The Guyer rule perpetuates outdated and discriminatory stereotypes, unfairly penalizing fathers of nonmarital children,” said Sarah Gillman, director of strategic U.S. litigation at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "It's long past time that it be overturned by Congress or the courts to stop ripping families apart.”

Immigrant rights organizations filed an amicus brief in Mr. Davis’ case describing the former law’s impact on six other individuals who immigrated to the U.S. as children to live with their U.S.-citizen fathers, but now face deportation or were deported because of the Guyer Rule, even though they would have automatically become U.S. citizens under modern legal standards. Their stories underline the tragic and destabilizing effects of the repealed law: continuous rejection, devastating family separations and the permanent exile of nearly lifelong U.S. residents to unfamiliar countries where they have no family or support.

“Both unwed mothers and fathers should have a right to pass citizenship onto their children born abroad. The prior law denying this right only to dads is discriminatory, sexist and unjust — and is based on outdated and overturned immigration policies,” said Peter Isbister, senior lead attorney for SPLC’s Immigrant Justice Project and the SPLC Action Fund. “Black and Brown children are disproportionately impacted, leaving many at risk of being deported from the only country they know. Leaving this law in place is just another form of family separation we all know to be abhorrent. Congress ought to pass the Equal Citizenship for Children Act now.”

“The United States, through its ratification of core international human rights treaties and as a matter of customary international law, is bound to ensure equal treatment of all persons within its jurisdiction, regardless of race, gender, marital status or age. International law requires that the U.S. remedy the Child Citizenship Act’s failure to provide retroactive redress for non-citizens who had turned 18 prior to the law’s enactment, and allow those individuals the same rights and benefits of citizenship afforded to other residents born to citizen parents, father or mother, married or unmarried,” stated Sarah Paoletti , director, Transnational Legal Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Outside of a federal court ruling, the Equal Citizenship for Children Act of 2023 (ECCA) introduced this year by U.S. Reps. Yvette Clarke and Alma Adams would provide another path to fixing this historical wrong by making provisions of the CCA retroactive. The ECCA would grant citizenship to eligible individuals who turned 18 on or before Feb. 27, 2001 and would ensure that individuals born out of wedlock may automatically acquire U.S. citizenship through their custodial U.S.-citizen parent. The ECCA would also allow children conceived through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) to obtain U.S. citizenship through either custodial parent.

“The Equal Citizenship for Children Act (ECCA) would close a critical gap and help meet the needs of modern families by updating the CCA, which was enacted more than 20 years ago,” said Meredyth Yoon, litigation director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. “Because of the arcane, sexist and racist Guyer Rule, thousands of longtime U.S. residents who otherwise would have become citizens as children remain vulnerable to deportation. Now in their 40s and 50s, many face separation from multiple generations in their families who are U.S. citizens living in the United States, including parents, children and grandchildren. The ECCA would help stop these exceptionally cruel deportations, which have long-lasting, intergenerational effects.”

“The Equal Citizenship for Children Act (ECCA) would help secure citizenship for thousands of people who were unjustly denied citizenship through their fathers because of their parents’ marital status,” said Amber Qureshi, staff attorney at the National Immigration Project. “We urge Congress to pass this law in order to make the provisions of the CCA retroactive at last so that families like Damion Davis and Kevin Silva can stay together.”

Under the Child Citizenship Act of 2000 (CCA), a noncitizen child who comes to the U.S. to live with their naturalized U.S.-citizen parent automatically becomes a U.S. citizen, as well. But Mr. Davis turned 18 before the CCA took effect, meaning he was subject to the discriminatory former law — 8 U.S.C. § 1432(a)(3) — which prevented U.S. citizen fathers (but not U.S. citizen mothers) from passing their citizenship onto foreign-born, non-marital children.

Laws designed to disadvantage children born outside of marriage between the parents have historically been used in our nation to deny rights to people from non-European cultures, particularly Black and Brown people. As the brief filed by Mr. Davis’ attorneys details, the Guyer Rule is unconstitutional because it discriminates based on gender, has a racially discriminatory purpose and has a disproportionate impact on immigrants of color — particularly Black immigrants like Mr. Davis.

BACKGROUND:

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI), and other marginalized communities in Georgia and the Southeast.

The National Immigration Project (NIPNLG) is a membership organization of attorneys, advocates, and community members who are driven by the belief that all people should be treated with dignity, live freely, and flourish. We litigate, advocate, educate and build bridges across movements to ensure that those who bear the brunt of racist criminal and immigration systems are uplifted and supported. Learn more nipnlg.org. Follow NIPNLG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @NIPNLG.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy’s dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues— championing change makers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter: @RFKHumanRights.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people. For more information, visit www.splcenter.org.

Transnational Legal Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Law School engages law students in the direct representation of individuals in immigration proceedings, while also working with and alongside individuals, organizations, and communities in advocacy addressing the rights of (im)migrants, grounded in principles of international human rights law.

Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality and effective legal representation to indigent individuals incarcerated throughout the State of New York. Starting with its founding after the Attica Prison Riot of 1971, PLSNY has strived to secure the civil and human rights of those detained, to advocate for more humane detention conditions, and to achieve a more just criminal justice system.

WASHINGTON — Los abogados de derechos civiles de Damion Glenroy Davis presentarán argumentos orales ante el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Tercer Circuito el 7 de sept. para poner fin a una ley que excluía a un padre ciudadano naturalizado de transmitir otorgar la ciudadanía estadounidense a sus hijos inmigrantes que nacieron “fuera del matrimonio”. Aunque la Ley de Ciudadanía Infantil del 2000 (CCA, por sus siglas en inglés) cambió la ley para permitir que un padre con custodia y ciudadano estadounidense pudiera dar automáticamente su ciudadanía a sus hijos nacidos fuera del matrimonio, que viven en los EE.UU., la ley no se hizo retroactiva para los niños que ya habían cumplido 18 años cuando la CCA entró en vigor el 27 de febrero del 2001.

El Sr. Davis está siendo representado por John Peng y Rohmah Javed de Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York y Sarah Gillman y Sarah Decker deRobert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Amici Curiae (Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, el National Immigration Project y el Southern Poverty Law Center) son representados por Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta y el Transnational Legal Clinic de la University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

“Para mí, la ciudadanía estadounidense significa poder ser un esposo para mi esposa y un papá para mis hijos”, dijo Damion Davis. “Porque lo más importante para mí es poder estar ahí para ellos y asegurarme de llevarlos por el camino correcto”.

La limitación anterior de la ley a la transmisión de la ciudadanía de un padre a hijo se basó en Guyer v. Smith, una opinión judicial de Maryland de 1864 que sostenía que los hijos de un padre estadounidense blanco y una madre negra de St. Barthelemy no tenían derecho a la ciudadanía estadounidense porque nacieron “fuera del matrimonio”.

Posteriormente, el Congreso codificó el fallo del tribunal, conocido como el Dictamen Guyer, en la Ley de Nacionalidad de 1940 y lo recodificado en la Ley de Inmigración y Nacionalidad (INA, por sus siglas en inglés) de 1952, agregando una disposición al estatuto de naturalización derivada que permitía a las madres naturalizadas transferir la ciudadanía a niños nacidos fuera del matrimonio. Sin embargo, un padre naturalizado no tenía la capacidad, según el estatuto, de transferir la ciudadanía a sus hijos nacidos fuera del matrimonio, incluso si el padre tenía la custodia total del niño.

“En el fondo, este caso se trata de la unidad familiar. De garantizar que el Sr. Davis, que emigró a este país con sus padres cuando tenía 11 años, que construyó una vida en este país y que ahora tiene una familia propia en Pennsylvania, no sea separado de todo lo que es importante para él, simplemente por las humillantes perspectivas del pasado del Congreso que restringen a un padre negro no casado transmitir la ciudadanía a sus hijos”, afirmó John Peng, abogado federal de litigios y apelaciones de Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York.

“El dictamen Guyer perpetúa estereotipos obsoletos y discriminatorios, penalizando injustamente a los padres de hijos nacidos fuera del matrimonio”, dijo Sarah Gillman, directora de litigios estratégicos en Estados Unidos de Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “Ya es hora que el Congreso o los tribunales la revoquen para dejar de separar familias”.

Organizaciones de derechos de los inmigrantes presentaron un informe amicus en el caso del Sr. Davis describiendo el impacto de la antigua ley en otras seis personas que emigraron a los EE.UU. cuando eran niños para vivir con sus padres ciudadanos estadounidenses, pero que ahora enfrentan la deportación o fueron deportados debido al Dictamen Guyer, a pesar que automáticamente se habrían convertido en ciudadanos estadounidenses según los estándares legales modernos. Sus historias subrayan los trágicos y desestabilizadores efectos de la ley derogada: rechazo continuo, devastadoras separaciones familiares y el exilio permanente de residentes estadounidenses de casi toda la vida a países desconocidos donde no tienen familia ni apoyo.

“Tanto las madres como los padres no casados, deberían tener derecho a poder dar la ciudadanía a sus hijos nacidos en el extranjero. La ley anterior, que negaba este derecho sólo a los padres es discriminatoria, sexista e injusta, y se basa en políticas de inmigración obsoletas y revocadas”, dijo Peter Isbister, abogado senior del Immigrant Justice Project del SPLC y del SPLC Action Fund. “Los niños negros y de color se ven afectados de manera desproporcionada, lo que deja a muchos, en riesgo de ser deportados del único país que conocen. Dejar esta ley vigente es simplemente otra forma de separación familiar que todos sabemos es aborrecible. El Congreso debería aprobar ahora la Ley de Igualdad de Ciudadanía para los Niños”.

“Los Estados Unidos, a través de su ratificación de tratados de derechos humanos internacionales fundamentales y como cuestión de derecho internacional consuetudinario, está obligado a garantizar la igualdad de trato de todas las personas dentro de su jurisdicción, independientemente de su raza, género, estado civil o edad. El derecho internacional exige que Estados Unidos remedie la falta de reparación retroactiva de la Ley de Ciudadanía Infantil para los no ciudadanos que habían cumplido 18 años antes de la promulgación de la ley, y permita a esas personas los mismos derechos y beneficios de ciudadanía que se otorgan a otros residentes nacidos de padres ciudadanos. padre o madre, casado o no”, afirmó Sarah Paoletti, directora, Transnational Legal Clinic de la University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Aparte de un fallo de un tribunal federal, la Ley de Igualdad de Ciudadanía para los Niños de 2023 (ECCA, por sus siglas en inglés) presentada este año por las representantes estadounidenses Yvette Clarke y Alma Adams proporcionaría otra vía para corregir este histórico error, al hacer que las disposiciones de la CCA sean retroactivas. La ECCA otorgaría la ciudadanía a personas elegibles que cumplieran 18 años el o antes del 27 de feb. de 2001 y garantizaría que las personas nacidas fuera del matrimonio puedan adquirir automáticamente la ciudadanía estadounidense a través de su padre o madre ciudadano estadounidense con custodia. La ECCA también permitiría que los niños concebidos mediante tecnologías de reproducción asistida (TRA, por sus siglas en inglés) obtengan la ciudadanía estadounidense a través de cualquiera de los padres con custodia.

“La Ley de Igualdad de Ciudadanía para los Niños (ECCA, por sus siglas en inglés) cerraría una brecha crítica y ayudaría a satisfacer las necesidades de las familias modernas al actualizar la CCA, que fue promulgada hace más de 20 años", dijo Meredyth Yoon, directora de litigios de Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. “Miles de residentes por largo tiempo en Estados Unidos, que de otro modo se habrían convertido en ciudadanos siendo niños, siguen siendo vulnerables a la deportación debido al arcano, sexista y racista Dictamen Guyer. Ahora, con 40 y 50 años, muchos enfrentan la separación de múltiples generaciones de sus familias que son ciudadanos estadounidenses y que viven en los Estados Unidos, incluidos padres, hijos y nietos. La ECCA ayudaría a detener estas deportaciones excepcionalmente crueles, que tienen efectos intergeneracionales duraderos”.

“La Ley de Igualdad de Ciudadanía para los Niños (ECCA, por sus siglas en inglés) ayudaría a garantizar la ciudadanía a través de sus padres a miles de personas a quienes se les negó injustamente debido al estado civil de sus padres”, dijo Amber Qureshi, abogada del National Immigration Project. “Instamos al Congreso a aprobar esta ley para que las disposiciones de la CCA sean por fin retroactivas para que familias como Damion Davis y Kevin Silva puedan permanecer juntas”.

Según la Ley de Ciudadanía Infantil del 2000 (CCA, por sus siglas en inglés), un niño no ciudadano que viene a los EE.UU. a vivir con su padre o madre ciudadano estadounidense naturalizado automáticamente también se convierte en ciudadano estadounidense. Pero el Sr. Davis cumplió 18 años antes que la CCA entrara en vigor, lo que significa que estaba sujeto a la antigua ley discriminatoria, 8 U.S.C. § 1432(a)(3), que impedía que los padres ciudadanos estadounidenses (pero no las madres ciudadanas estadounidenses) dieran su ciudadanía a hijos nacidos fuera del matrimonio en el extranjero.

Las leyes diseñadas para perjudicar a los niños nacidos fuera del matrimonio entre los padres se han utilizado históricamente en nuestra nación para negar derechos a personas de culturas no europeas, y en particular a las personas negras y de color. Como detalla el informe presentado por los abogados del Sr. Davis, el Dictamen Guyer es inconstitucional porque discrimina por motivos de género, tiene un propósito racialmente discriminatorio y tiene un impacto desproporcionado en inmigrantes de color — particularmente en los inmigrantes negros como el Sr. Davis.

ANTECEDENTES:

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta es una organización no partidista y sin fines de lucro dedicada a proteger los derechos civiles de los asiático-americanos, nativos hawaianos e isleños del Pacífico (AANHPI, por sus siglas en inglés) y otras comunidades marginadas en Georgia y el sudeste.

The National Immigration Project (NIPNLG) es una organización de afiliación de abogados, defensores y miembros de la comunidad impulsados por la creencia que todas las personas deben ser tratadas con dignidad, vivir libremente y prosperar. Litigamos, abogamos, educamos y construimos puentes entre movimientos para garantizar que aquellos que experimentan la peor parte de los sistemas criminales y de inmigración racistas sean vistos y apoyados. Obtenga más información en www.nipnlg.org. Siga a NIPNLG en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram en @NIPNLG.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights es una organización no partidista y sin fines de lucro que ha trabajado para hacer realidad el sueño de Robert F. Kennedy de un mundo más justo y pacífico desde 1968. En asociación con activistas locales, abogamos por cuestiones clave de derechos humanos: defender a los agentes de cambio y emprender litigios estratégicos en el país y en todo el mundo. Y para garantizar un cambio duradero, fomentamos un enfoque de bien social para los negocios y las inversiones y educamos a millones de estudiantes sobre los derechos humanos y la justicia social. Síguenos en Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok y Twitter: @RFKHumanRights.

El Southern Poverty Law Center es un catalizador para la justicia racial en el Sur y más allá, trabajando en asociación con comunidades para desmantelar la supremacía blanca, fortalecer los movimientos interseccionales y promover los derechos humanos de todas las personas. Para obtener más información, visite www.splcenter.org.

Transnational Legal Clinic de la University of Pennsylvania Law School involucra a estudiantes de derecho en la representación directa de personas en procedimientos de inmigración, al mismo tiempo que trabaja con y junto a personas, organizaciones y comunidades en la defensa de los derechos de los (in)migrantes, basándose en principios de derecho internacional de los derechos humanos.

Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York es una organización sin fines de lucro dedicada a brindar representación legal efectiva y de alta calidad a personas indigentes encarceladas en todo el estado de Nueva York. Desde su fundación después de los disturbios en la prisión de Attica de 1971, PLSNY se ha esforzado por garantizar los derechos civiles y humanos de los detenidos, abogar por condiciones de detención más humanas y lograr un sistema de justicia penal más justo.