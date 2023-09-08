FEMA Experts Offering Free Repair and Rebuilding Tips at Home Improvement and Hardware Stores

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA is bringing its Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists to home improvement and hardware stores in or near the communities affected by the June tornadoes and severe storms. These specialists can offer people tips about repairing, rebuilding, and improving their homes so these dwellings can better withstand severe weather.

For their first stops, starting Friday, Sept. 8, specialists will be at the following locations:



The Home Depot

4100 O’Ferrell St.

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

The Home Depot

1680 Elizabeth Blvd.

Biloxi, MS 39532



Dates and hours:

Fri. Sept. 8 – Mon. Sept. 11 and Wed. Sept. 13 – Mon. Sept. 18

9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.



Specialists can offer tips on topics like cleaning and sanitizing after storm damage, do-it-yourself repairs, and working with general contractors. They will talk with anyone interested in preparing for possible future disasters, not just people affected by the June tornadoes and storms.

Specialists also can be contacted by email at fema-r4-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.