Guam Residents May Still Have Time to Appeal a FEMA Decision

Those who applied for disaster assistance due to damages from Typhoon Mawar may still have time to appeal their initial FEMA decision. If you received a letter from FEMA saying that the information you provided is incomplete, or that you are ineligible for disaster assistance, you have the right to appeal the decision within 60 days of the date on the letter.

An appeal is a written request to review your file again and consider any additional information you’ve provided that may affect the decision. If it has been longer than sixty days since you received your decision letter, please include why your appeal is late.

Your FEMA letter tells you why your request for disaster assistance was denied. It could be because of something as simple as missing information. Providing the necessary information or documentation may help you qualify for a FEMA grant. If you don’t agree with the amount of the grant you received, providing receipts or written quotes showing you had additional damage may allow you to receive a larger grant.

Writing your letter

An appeal must be filed in the form of a signed letter from the applicant, within 60 days of the date on the decision letter. Be sure to include the following in an appeal:

Explanation of why you disagree with FEMA’s decision.

Your nine-digit registration number (printed on every page.)

FEMA disaster declaration number – DR-4715 (printed on every page.)

Don’t forget to sign and date your letter.

Include any information requested by FEMA and supporting documentation.

FEMA will review your appeal and any documentation you have provided to make a new determination within 90 days. Sometimes another inspection will be conducted, if a second inspection is required it may be conducted by a different inspector. If more information is needed, FEMA will contact you.

Once the appeal has been reviewed a determination will be made on your appeal. If someone else files the appeal for you, you must also submit a signed statement giving that person authority to represent you.

For more information on the FEMA appeals process, including instructions in American Sign Language, watch the video series FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process.

How to send your appeal letter and documents

You can set up a FEMA online account and upload documents online. Visit Disasterassistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.

You can also send your letter via mail to:

Appeals Officer National Processing Service Center P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Finally, you can fax your letter to 800-827-8112, with a cover sheet addressed to: Attention - FEMA Appeals Officer.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).