HB 4945 of 2023
MICHIGAN, September 7 - Crimes: weapons; sentencing guidelines; update. Amends sec. 16m, ch. XVII of 1927 PA 175 (MCL 777.16m). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4946'23
Last Action: 9/7/2023 - referred to Committee on Criminal Justice
