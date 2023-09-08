Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates Jobs, Strong Workforce, and Growing Economy

Phoenix, AZ– Governor Katie Hobbs attended two events highlighting Arizona’s booming economy and investments in workforce training.

Governor Hobbs attended and gave remarks at the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation Workforce Summit that brought together employers and education leaders from across the state. The event focused on discussions about workforce trends and tangible workforce solutions. During her remarks, Governor Hobbs touched on her commitment to investing in education, from K-12 to higher education, to prepare students for the future.

“Our end goal is this: no matter where a child is educated in Arizona, they should have the tools they need to thrive in the workforce and in life,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Our responsibility is to prepare Arizonans to fill these roles and provide the training and access necessary so that all Arizonans can participate in our thriving economy.”

Governor Hobbs then traveled to Mesa to attend the groundbreaking of Google’s new data center campus in Mesa to celebrate the company’s $600 million initial investment in the state.

“We have one of the most talented, robust technology workforces in the country, along with stellar universities and community colleges to fuel new talent,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The groundbreaking of this facility goes to show that our momentum is not going anywhere.”

Google’s Mesa facility is the first data center in the United States to use zero-water cooling and has announced it plans to be completely carbon-free and pursue net-zero emissions across its operations by 2030.