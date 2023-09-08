Update with Reward and Video: Wanted Escapee

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted for an escape offense. He was previously arrested on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and charged with the homicide of Brent Hayward, which occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, DC.

Christopher Patrick Haynes, pictured below, is described as a 30-year-old black male, 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 180 pounds with a medium brown complexion. Haynes has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately 3:30 pm, in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts underneath a white body suit.

Christopher Haynes can be seen in the below photos and in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPlY6D4gZW0

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension of Christopher Haynes. In partnership with MPD, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office, has offered an additional $10,000, and the United States Marshals Service has offered an additional $5,000, bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $25,000 for information leading to the apprehension of Christopher Haynes.